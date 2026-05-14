Mariners vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 14
Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.
On Thursday in MLB, the Seattle Mariners are playing the Houston Astros.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mariners vs Astros Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (21-22) vs. Houston Astros (16-27)
- Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026
- Time: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas
- Coverage: SCHN and Mariners.TV
Mariners vs Astros Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SEA: (-136) | HOU: (+116)
- Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+114) | HOU: +1.5 (-137)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Mariners vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 0-4, 6.57 ERA vs Mike Burrows (Astros) - 2-4, 5.04 ERA
The Mariners will look to Luis Castillo (0-4) against the Astros and Mike Burrows (2-4). Castillo's team is 1-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Castillo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-6. The Astros have gone 2-6-0 against the spread when Burrows starts. The Astros have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Burrows' starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those games.
Mariners vs Astros Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mariners win (52.3%)
Mariners vs Astros Moneyline
- Seattle is the favorite, -136 on the moneyline, while Houston is a +116 underdog despite being at home.
Mariners vs Astros Spread
- The Astros are +1.5 on the run line against the Mariners. The Astros are -137 to cover, and the Mariners are +114.
Mariners vs Astros Over/Under
- An over/under of 9 has been set for Mariners-Astros on May 14, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!
Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends
- The Mariners have been victorious in 20, or 51.3%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Seattle has come away with a win 15 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.
- The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 19 of their 43 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Mariners have posted a record of 16-27-0 against the spread this season.
- The Astros have a 10-16 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.5% of those games).
- Houston has a 6-11 record (winning just 35.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.
- The Astros have played in 43 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-15-1).
- The Astros have gone 16-27-0 ATS this season.
Mariners Player Leaders
- Randy Arozarena has 47 hits and an OBP of .389 to go with a slugging percentage of .465. All three of those stats are tops among Seattle hitters this season. He has a .303 batting average, as well.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 45th in slugging.
- Arozarena will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .351 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.
- Julio Rodriguez has eight doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks. He's batting .269 and slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .332.
- He is 55th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging among qualifying batters.
- Josh Naylor is batting .247 with a .367 slugging percentage and 20 RBI this year.
- J.P. Crawford has been key for Seattle with 24 hits, an OBP of .360 plus a slugging percentage of .325.
Astros Player Leaders
- Yordan Alvarez has racked up 49 hits with a .413 on-base percentage and a .616 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Astros. He's batting .308.
- Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 14th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.
- Christian Walker has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .277. He's slugging .516 with an on-base percentage of .351.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 22nd in slugging.
- Jose Altuve has 10 doubles, three home runs and 18 walks while hitting .257.
- Isaac Paredes is hitting .263 with seven doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
Mariners vs Astros Head to Head
- 5/12/2026: 10-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 5/11/2026: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 4/13/2026: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 4/12/2026: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 4/11/2026: 8-7 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 4/10/2026: 9-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 9/21/2025: 7-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 9/20/2025: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 9/19/2025: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 7/20/2025: 11-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
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