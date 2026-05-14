Mariners vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 14

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Seattle Mariners are playing the Houston Astros.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Astros Game Info

Seattle Mariners (21-22) vs. Houston Astros (16-27)

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026

Thursday, May 14, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-136) | HOU: (+116)

SEA: (-136) | HOU: (+116) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+114) | HOU: +1.5 (-137)

SEA: -1.5 (+114) | HOU: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mariners vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 0-4, 6.57 ERA vs Mike Burrows (Astros) - 2-4, 5.04 ERA

The Mariners will look to Luis Castillo (0-4) against the Astros and Mike Burrows (2-4). Castillo's team is 1-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Castillo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-6. The Astros have gone 2-6-0 against the spread when Burrows starts. The Astros have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Burrows' starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those games.

Mariners vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (52.3%)

Mariners vs Astros Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -136 on the moneyline, while Houston is a +116 underdog despite being at home.

Mariners vs Astros Spread

The Astros are +1.5 on the run line against the Mariners. The Astros are -137 to cover, and the Mariners are +114.

Mariners vs Astros Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Mariners-Astros on May 14, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 20, or 51.3%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has come away with a win 15 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 19 of their 43 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have posted a record of 16-27-0 against the spread this season.

The Astros have a 10-16 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.5% of those games).

Houston has a 6-11 record (winning just 35.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Astros have played in 43 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-15-1).

The Astros have gone 16-27-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has 47 hits and an OBP of .389 to go with a slugging percentage of .465. All three of those stats are tops among Seattle hitters this season. He has a .303 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Arozarena will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .351 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez has eight doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks. He's batting .269 and slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .332.

He is 55th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Josh Naylor is batting .247 with a .367 slugging percentage and 20 RBI this year.

J.P. Crawford has been key for Seattle with 24 hits, an OBP of .360 plus a slugging percentage of .325.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has racked up 49 hits with a .413 on-base percentage and a .616 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Astros. He's batting .308.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 14th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .277. He's slugging .516 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Jose Altuve has 10 doubles, three home runs and 18 walks while hitting .257.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .263 with seven doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Mariners vs Astros Head to Head

5/12/2026: 10-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

10-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/11/2026: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/13/2026: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/12/2026: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/11/2026: 8-7 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

8-7 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/10/2026: 9-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/21/2025: 7-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/20/2025: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/19/2025: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-0 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/20/2025: 11-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

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