Mets vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 14

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The New York Mets will face the Detroit Tigers in MLB action on Thursday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Tigers Game Info

New York Mets (16-25) vs. Detroit Tigers (19-23)

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026

Thursday, May 14, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and DSN

Mets vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-180) | DET: (+152)

NYM: (-180) | DET: (+152) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+122) | DET: +1.5 (-146)

NYM: -1.5 (+122) | DET: +1.5 (-146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Mets vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean (Mets) - 1-2, 2.78 ERA vs Keider Montero (Tigers) - 2-2, 3.18 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Nolan McLean (1-2, 2.78 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Keider Montero (2-2, 3.18 ERA). McLean and his team have a record of 3-5-0 against the spread when he starts. When McLean starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-5. The Tigers have a 5-2-0 record against the spread in Montero's starts. The Tigers are 2-1 in Montero's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (59.4%)

Mets vs Tigers Moneyline

The Mets vs Tigers moneyline has New York as a -180 favorite, while Detroit is a +152 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Tigers Spread

The Mets are hosting the Tigers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+122 to cover) on the runline. Detroit is -146 to cover.

Mets vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for Mets-Tigers on May 14 is 7.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (45.2%) in those contests.

This season New York has come away with a win one time in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -180 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 15 of their 41 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have posted a record of 15-26-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have been the underdog on the moneyline 15 total times this season. They've finished 6-9 in those games.

Detroit has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +152 or longer.

In the 42 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Tigers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-21-1).

The Tigers have a 21-21-0 record ATS this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto is batting .271 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .366 while slugging .458.

Bo Bichette has hit two homers this season while driving in 17 runs. He's batting .223 this season and slugging .289 with an on-base percentage of .272.

He ranks 126th in batting average, 157th in on-base percentage and 164th in slugging in the majors.

Mark Vientos is batting .239 with a .416 slugging percentage and 17 RBI this year.

Vientos heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

Carson Benge has been key for New York with 26 hits, an OBP of .280 plus a slugging percentage of .331.

Benge has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle is batting .300 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .403.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

McGonigle enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double and four walks.

Riley Greene's 47 hits, .414 on-base percentage and .483 slugging percentage all lead his team. He has a batting average of .315.

He is currently ninth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Dillon Dingler is batting .234 with eight doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.

Spencer Torkelson is hitting .206 with eight doubles, six home runs and 23 walks.

Mets vs Tigers Head to Head

5/12/2026: 10-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/3/2025: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/2/2025: 12-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

12-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/1/2025: 10-8 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-8 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/4/2024: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/4/2024: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/1/2024: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/4/2023: 2-0 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

2-0 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 5/3/2023: 8-1 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

8-1 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 5/3/2023: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

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