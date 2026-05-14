Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 14

Will Yordan Alvarez or Cal Raleigh hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 14, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 43 games (has homered in 30.2% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 43 games (has homered in 30.2% of games) Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games) Brice Matthews (Astros): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Zach Dezenzo (Astros): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Braden Shewmake (Astros): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Christian Vázquez (Astros): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Leo Rivas (Mariners): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games

St. Louis Cardinals at Athletics