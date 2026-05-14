MLB
Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 14
Will Yordan Alvarez or Cal Raleigh hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 14, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 43 games (has homered in 30.2% of games)
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Brice Matthews (Astros): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Zach Dezenzo (Astros): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Braden Shewmake (Astros): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Christian Vázquez (Astros): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Leo Rivas (Mariners): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games
St. Louis Cardinals at Athletics
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +245 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +245 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 37 games (has homered in 27% of games)
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 40 games (has homered in 27.5% of games)
- Colby Thomas (Athletics): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Athletics): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Henry Bolte (Athletics): +610 to hit a HR
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Nathan Church (Cardinals): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)
- Michael Stefanic (Athletics): +1120 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games