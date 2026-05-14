Brewers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 14

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Diego Padres.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Brewers vs Padres Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (23-16) vs. San Diego Padres (24-17)

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026

Thursday, May 14, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and Padres.TV

Brewers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-136) | SD: (+116)

MIL: (-136) | SD: (+116) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+146) | SD: +1.5 (-178)

MIL: -1.5 (+146) | SD: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Brewers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison (Brewers) - 3-1, 2.41 ERA vs Griffin Canning (Padres) - 0-1, 6.75 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Kyle Harrison (3-1, 2.41 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Padres will counter with Griffin Canning (0-1, 6.75 ERA). Harrison's team is 5-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Harrison's team is 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Canning has started two games with set spreads, and the Padres failed to cover in both chances. The Padres have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Canning starts this season.

Brewers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (58.5%)

Brewers vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Brewers, San Diego is the underdog at +116, and Milwaukee is -136 playing at home.

Brewers vs Padres Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Padres. The Brewers are +146 to cover, and the Padres are -178.

Brewers vs Padres Over/Under

The Brewers-Padres game on May 14 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 15, or 62.5%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Milwaukee has won six of 12 games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 18 of 39 chances this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread record of 25-14-0 in 39 games with a line this season.

The Padres have won seven of the 14 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).

San Diego has gone 3-3 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (50%).

The Padres have played in 41 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-23-1).

The Padres have gone 22-19-0 ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in OBP (.424) and total hits (41) this season. He's batting .304 batting average while slugging .519.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 19th in slugging.

Turang has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.404) thanks to 11 extra-base hits. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage.

Contreras enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double, three walks and three RBIs.

Jake Bauers has collected 33 base hits, an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .472 this season.

Bauers has recorded at least one base hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .438 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Sal Frelick has three home runs, 12 RBI and a batting average of .215 this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts has racked up an on-base percentage of .340, a slugging percentage of .432, and has 39 hits, all club-highs for the Padres (while batting .267).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Jackson Merrill is batting .221 with eight doubles, four home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .351 with an on-base percentage of .294.

He is currently 130th in batting average, 138th in on-base percentage and 136th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Manny Machado is hitting .193 with four doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.

Ramon Laureano is hitting .215 with four doubles, two triples, five home runs and 16 walks.

Brewers vs Padres Head to Head

5/12/2026: 6-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/24/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/23/2025: 7-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/22/2025: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/8/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/7/2025: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/6/2025: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/23/2024: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/22/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/21/2024: 9-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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