NHL
Sabres vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
The Buffalo Sabres versus the Montreal Canadiens is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Sabres vs Canadiens Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (50-23-9) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10)
- Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: TNT
Sabres vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-130)
|Canadiens (+108)
|5.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Sabres win (50.3%)
Sabres vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Canadiens. The Sabres are +176 to cover the spread, while the Canadiens are -220.
Sabres vs Canadiens Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Sabres-Canadiens on May 6, with the over being -130 and the under +106.
Sabres vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Buffalo is a -130 favorite on the moneyline, while Montreal is a +108 underdog on the road.