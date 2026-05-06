Sabres vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1

The Buffalo Sabres versus the Montreal Canadiens is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Sabres vs Canadiens Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (50-23-9) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10)

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Wednesday, May 6, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: TNT

Sabres vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-130) Canadiens (+108) 5.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (50.3%)

Sabres vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Canadiens. The Sabres are +176 to cover the spread, while the Canadiens are -220.

Sabres vs Canadiens Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Sabres-Canadiens on May 6, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Sabres vs Canadiens Moneyline

Buffalo is a -130 favorite on the moneyline, while Montreal is a +108 underdog on the road.

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