Dodgers vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 6

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are up against the Houston Astros.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Astros Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (22-13) vs. Houston Astros (14-22)

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Wednesday, May 6, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-220) | HOU: (+184)

LAD: (-220) | HOU: (+184) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-132) | HOU: +1.5 (+110)

LAD: -1.5 (-132) | HOU: +1.5 (+110) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Dodgers vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 3-0, 2.56 ERA vs Lance McCullers (Astros) - 2-2, 6.32 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow (3-0, 2.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Lance McCullers (2-2, 6.32 ERA). When Glasnow starts, his team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season. Glasnow's team has been victorious in 83.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-1. The Astros are 3-3-0 ATS in McCullers' six starts that had a set spread. The Astros are 2-2 in McCullers' four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (58.2%)

Dodgers vs Astros Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Astros reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-220) and Houston as the underdog (+184) despite being the home team.

Dodgers vs Astros Spread

The Astros are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Astros are +110 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -132.

Dodgers vs Astros Over/Under

Dodgers versus Astros, on May 6, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Astros Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (62.9%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 10-4 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -220 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 16 of their 35 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 35 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 17-18-0 against the spread.

The Astros have won 42.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (8-11).

Houston has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +184 or longer.

In the 36 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-11-1).

The Astros have a 14-22-0 record ATS this season (covering only 38.9% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.492) thanks to 13 extra-base hits. He has a .313 batting average and an on-base percentage of .357.

He is 18th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Pages has recorded at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .256 with four doubles, two walks and six RBIs.

Max Muncy has 33 hits and an OBP of .394, both of which lead the Dodgers this season. He's batting .292 and slugging .575.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 33rd, his on-base percentage 16th, and his slugging percentage ninth.

Shohei Ohtani has 30 hits this season and has a slash line of .240/.382/.432.

Kyle Tucker is batting .242 with a .325 OBP and 18 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Tucker has safely hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has a team-high OBP (.438) and slugging percentage (.667), while pacing the Astros in hits (45, while batting .333).

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is second in slugging.

Christian Walker is hitting .308 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .562 with an on-base percentage of .385.

He is 21st in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Carlos Correa has eight doubles, three home runs and 18 walks while batting .279.

Jose Altuve has nine doubles, three home runs and 17 walks while hitting .248.

Dodgers vs Astros Head to Head

5/4/2026: 8-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/6/2025: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/5/2025: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/4/2025: 18-1 HOU (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

18-1 HOU (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/28/2024: 6-2 LAD (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-2 LAD (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/27/2024: 7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/26/2024: 5-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/25/2023: 6-5 HOU (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-5 HOU (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/24/2023: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/23/2023: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

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