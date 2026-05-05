Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 6

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The MLB's Wednesday schedule includes the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Toronto Blue Jays.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rays vs Blue Jays Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (22-12) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (16-19)

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Wednesday, May 6, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and SNET

Rays vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-130) | TOR: (+110)

TB: (-130) | TOR: (+110) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+168) | TOR: +1.5 (-205)

TB: -1.5 (+168) | TOR: +1.5 (-205) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rays vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan (Rays) - 3-2, 3.10 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Blue Jays) - 1-0, 3.65 ERA

The probable starters are Shane McClanahan (3-2) for the Rays and Patrick Corbin (1-0) for the Blue Jays. When McClanahan starts, his team is 4-2-0 against the spread this season. McClanahan has started four games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Blue Jays have a 4-1-0 ATS record in Corbin's five starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays have a 2-1 record in Corbin's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (55.2%)

Rays vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -130 favorite at home.

Rays vs Blue Jays Spread

The Rays are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Blue Jays. The Rays are +168 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jays are -205.

The over/under for the Rays versus Blue Jays game on May 6 has been set at 7.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

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Rays vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in 18 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (72.2%) in those contests.

This season Tampa Bay has been victorious seven times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rays have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 17 of 33 chances this season.

The Rays have an against the spread mark of 21-12-0 in 33 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have won 30.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (4-9).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Toronto has a 1-4 record (winning only 20% of its games).

In the 35 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-17-0).

The Blue Jays have put together a 14-21-0 record against the spread this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.410) this season, fueled by 39 hits. He has a .322 batting average and a slugging percentage of .488.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 11th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 33 hits. He is batting .258 this season and has 12 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Among all qualifying players, he is 72nd in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Jonathan Aranda has collected 33 base hits, an OBP of .363 and a slugging percentage of .472 this season.

Aranda heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with three RBIs.

Chandler Simpson leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .336, fueled by three extra-base hits.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has accumulated a team-best OBP (.416) and slugging percentage (.431). He's batting .331.

He is seventh in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Kazuma Okamoto paces his team with 30 hits. He has a batting average of .236 while slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 108th, his on-base percentage ranks 104th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Ernie Clement is hitting .290 with 13 doubles, a home run and five walks.

Andres Gimenez is hitting .259 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks.

Rays vs Blue Jays Head to Head

5/4/2026: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/28/2025: 13-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

13-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/27/2025: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/26/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/18/2025: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/17/2025: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/16/2025: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/15/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/25/2025: 13-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/24/2025: 3-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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