Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 6

The Texas Rangers versus the New York Yankees is a game to watch on a Wednesday MLB slate that has a lot of competitive matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and SNET

RAYS and SNET Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan vs. Patrick Corbin

Shane McClanahan vs. Patrick Corbin Records: Rays (22-12), Blue Jays (16-19)

Rays (22-12), Blue Jays (16-19) Rays Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 55.18%

55.18% Blue Jays Win Probability: 44.82%

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Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals

Game Info

When: 1:15 p.m. ET

1:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and BREW

CARD and BREW Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Jacob Misiorowski

Matthew Liberatore vs. Jacob Misiorowski Records: Cardinals (21-14), Brewers (18-16)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 56.86%

56.86% Cardinals Win Probability: 43.14%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and SportsNet LA

SCHN and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers vs. Tyler Glasnow

Lance McCullers vs. Tyler Glasnow Records: Astros (14-22), Dodgers (22-13)

Astros (14-22), Dodgers (22-13) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Astros Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 58.17%

58.17% Astros Win Probability: 41.83%

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San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SDPA

NBCS-BA and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Matt Waldron

Adrian Houser vs. Matt Waldron Records: Giants (14-21), Padres (20-14)

Giants (14-21), Padres (20-14) Padres Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Giants Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 51.67%

51.67% Padres Win Probability: 48.33%

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Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and CHSN

ABTV and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Walbert Urena vs. Noah Schultz

Walbert Urena vs. Noah Schultz Records: Angels (13-23), White Sox (17-18)

Angels (13-23), White Sox (17-18) Angels Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 White Sox Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 51.44%

51.44% Angels Win Probability: 48.56%

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Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and BravesVsn

SEAM and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Grant Holmes

Bryan Woo vs. Grant Holmes Records: Mariners (17-19), Braves (25-11)

Mariners (17-19), Braves (25-11) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Braves Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 57.19%

57.19% Braves Win Probability: 42.81%

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Athletics at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and NBCS-CA

NBCS-PH and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Jeffrey Springs

Zack Wheeler vs. Jeffrey Springs Records: Phillies (15-20), Athletics (18-16)

Phillies (15-20), Athletics (18-16) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 60.35%

60.35% Athletics Win Probability: 39.65%

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Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and NESN

DSN and NESN Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs.

Jack Flaherty vs. Records: Tigers (18-18), Red Sox (14-21)

Tigers (18-18), Red Sox (14-21) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 64.23%

64.23% Red Sox Win Probability: 35.77%

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Baltimore Orioles at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and MASN

MIAM and MASN Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. Brandon Young

Eury Pérez vs. Brandon Young Records: Marlins (16-19), Orioles (15-20)

Marlins (16-19), Orioles (15-20) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 67.24%

67.24% Orioles Win Probability: 32.76%

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Minnesota Twins at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and MNNT

NATS and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Bailey Ober

Miles Mikolas vs. Bailey Ober Records: Nationals (16-19), Twins (15-20)

Nationals (16-19), Twins (15-20) Twins Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 52.74%

52.74% Nationals Win Probability: 47.26%

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Texas Rangers at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network and Amazon Prime Video and RSN

MLB Network and Amazon Prime Video and RSN Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Nathan Eovaldi

Will Warren vs. Nathan Eovaldi Records: Yankees (24-11), Rangers (16-18)

Yankees (24-11), Rangers (16-18) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 59.46%

59.46% Rangers Win Probability: 40.54%

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Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and CLEG

ROYL and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans vs. Joey Cantillo

Cole Ragans vs. Joey Cantillo Records: Royals (16-19), Guardians (18-18)

Royals (16-19), Guardians (18-18) Royals Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 53.77%

53.77% Guardians Win Probability: 46.23%

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Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and CINR

MARQ and CINR Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Brady Singer

Colin Rea vs. Brady Singer Records: Cubs (23-12), Reds (20-15)

Cubs (23-12), Reds (20-15) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Reds Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 60.89%

60.89% Reds Win Probability: 39.11%

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New York Mets at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:20 p.m. ET

9:20 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SNY

COLR and SNY Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Christian Scott

José Quintana vs. Christian Scott Records: Rockies (14-22), Mets (13-22)

Rockies (14-22), Mets (13-22) Mets Moneyline Odds: -166

-166 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 60.87%

60.87% Rockies Win Probability: 39.13%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and SportsNet PT

ARID and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Paul Skenes

Mike Soroka vs. Paul Skenes Records: Diamondbacks (16-17), Pirates (19-16)

Diamondbacks (16-17), Pirates (19-16) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 53.28%

53.28% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.72%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.