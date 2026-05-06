Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 6
The Texas Rangers versus the New York Yankees is a game to watch on a Wednesday MLB slate that has a lot of competitive matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan vs. Patrick Corbin
- Records: Rays (22-12), Blue Jays (16-19)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -130
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 55.18%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 44.82%
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Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals
Game Info
- When: 1:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Jacob Misiorowski
- Records: Cardinals (21-14), Brewers (18-16)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 56.86%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 43.14%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers vs. Tyler Glasnow
- Records: Astros (14-22), Dodgers (22-13)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -205
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 58.17%
- Astros Win Probability: 41.83%
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San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Matt Waldron
- Records: Giants (14-21), Padres (20-14)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -118
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 51.67%
- Padres Win Probability: 48.33%
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Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Walbert Urena vs. Noah Schultz
- Records: Angels (13-23), White Sox (17-18)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -108
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 51.44%
- Angels Win Probability: 48.56%
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Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Grant Holmes
- Records: Mariners (17-19), Braves (25-11)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -144
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 57.19%
- Braves Win Probability: 42.81%
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Athletics at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Jeffrey Springs
- Records: Phillies (15-20), Athletics (18-16)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -166
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 60.35%
- Athletics Win Probability: 39.65%
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Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs.
- Records: Tigers (18-18), Red Sox (14-21)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -116
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 64.23%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 35.77%
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Baltimore Orioles at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. Brandon Young
- Records: Marlins (16-19), Orioles (15-20)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -120
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 67.24%
- Orioles Win Probability: 32.76%
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Minnesota Twins at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Bailey Ober
- Records: Nationals (16-19), Twins (15-20)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -142
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 52.74%
- Nationals Win Probability: 47.26%
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Texas Rangers at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network and Amazon Prime Video and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Nathan Eovaldi
- Records: Yankees (24-11), Rangers (16-18)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -188
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 59.46%
- Rangers Win Probability: 40.54%
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Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans vs. Joey Cantillo
- Records: Royals (16-19), Guardians (18-18)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -134
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 53.77%
- Guardians Win Probability: 46.23%
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Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Brady Singer
- Records: Cubs (23-12), Reds (20-15)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -168
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 60.89%
- Reds Win Probability: 39.11%
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New York Mets at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Christian Scott
- Records: Rockies (14-22), Mets (13-22)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -166
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +140
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 60.87%
- Rockies Win Probability: 39.13%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Paul Skenes
- Records: Diamondbacks (16-17), Pirates (19-16)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -158
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 53.28%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.72%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.