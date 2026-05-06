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Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 6

The Texas Rangers versus the New York Yankees is a game to watch on a Wednesday MLB slate that has a lot of competitive matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field
  • TV Channel: RAYS and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan vs. Patrick Corbin
  • Records: Rays (22-12), Blue Jays (16-19)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 55.18%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 44.82%

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Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals

Game Info

  • When: 1:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: CARD and BREW
  • Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Jacob Misiorowski
  • Records: Cardinals (21-14), Brewers (18-16)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 56.86%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 43.14%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers vs. Tyler Glasnow
  • Records: Astros (14-22), Dodgers (22-13)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -205
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 58.17%
  • Astros Win Probability: 41.83%

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San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Matt Waldron
  • Records: Giants (14-21), Padres (20-14)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 51.67%
  • Padres Win Probability: 48.33%

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Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABTV and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Walbert Urena vs. Noah Schultz
  • Records: Angels (13-23), White Sox (17-18)
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: -108
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
  • White Sox Win Probability: 51.44%
  • Angels Win Probability: 48.56%

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Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: SEAM and BravesVsn
  • Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Grant Holmes
  • Records: Mariners (17-19), Braves (25-11)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 57.19%
  • Braves Win Probability: 42.81%

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Athletics at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Jeffrey Springs
  • Records: Phillies (15-20), Athletics (18-16)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -166
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 60.35%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 39.65%

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Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: DSN and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs.
  • Records: Tigers (18-18), Red Sox (14-21)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 64.23%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 35.77%

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Baltimore Orioles at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: MIAM and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. Brandon Young
  • Records: Marlins (16-19), Orioles (15-20)
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 67.24%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 32.76%

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Minnesota Twins at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: NATS and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Bailey Ober
  • Records: Nationals (16-19), Twins (15-20)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 52.74%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 47.26%

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Texas Rangers at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network and Amazon Prime Video and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Nathan Eovaldi
  • Records: Yankees (24-11), Rangers (16-18)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -188
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 59.46%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 40.54%

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Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: ROYL and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans vs. Joey Cantillo
  • Records: Royals (16-19), Guardians (18-18)
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 53.77%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 46.23%

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Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MARQ and CINR
  • Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Brady Singer
  • Records: Cubs (23-12), Reds (20-15)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -168
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 60.89%
  • Reds Win Probability: 39.11%

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New York Mets at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Christian Scott
  • Records: Rockies (14-22), Mets (13-22)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -166
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +140

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 60.87%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 39.13%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Paul Skenes
  • Records: Diamondbacks (16-17), Pirates (19-16)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -158
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 53.28%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.72%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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