MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 6
Will Yordan Alvarez or Dalton Rushing go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 6, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 36 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 17 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 36 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Braden Shewmake (Astros): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Christian Vázquez (Astros): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +7500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
New York Mets at Colorado Rockies
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- MJ Melendez (Mets): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Edouard Julien (Rockies): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Mets): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Troy Johnston (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Carson Benge (Mets): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Willi Castro (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Jake McCarthy (Rockies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels
- Mike Trout (Angels): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 35 games (has homered in 25.7% of games)
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 25.7% of games)
- Randal Grichuk (White Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Zach Neto (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)
- Yoan Moncada (Angels): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Josh Lowe (Angels): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Edgar Quero (White Sox): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games
- Derek Hill (White Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Sebastian Rivero (Angels): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Luisangel Acuna (White Sox): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Nick Castellanos (Padres): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Jesus Rodriguez (Giants): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Miguel Andujar (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Luis Campusano (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 33 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)
- Matt Olson (Braves): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 36 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 36 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Austin Riley (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Mitch Garver (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Luke Raley (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 31 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Jorge Mateo (Braves): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games
- Dominic Smith (Braves): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Leo Rivas (Mariners): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games