Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 6

Will Yordan Alvarez or Dalton Rushing go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 6, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 36 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 36 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 17 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 17 games (has homered in 29.4% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 36 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 36 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Braden Shewmake (Astros): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Christian Vázquez (Astros): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +7500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 33 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) MJ Melendez (Mets): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Edouard Julien (Rockies): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Jake McCarthy (Rockies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout (Angels): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 35 games (has homered in 25.7% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 35 games (has homered in 25.7% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 25.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 25.7% of games) Randal Grichuk (White Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+440 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Zach Neto (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Yoan Moncada (Angels): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Josh Lowe (Angels): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Edgar Quero (White Sox): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+790 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Derek Hill (White Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Sebastian Rivero (Angels): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Luisangel Acuna (White Sox): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 33 games Heliot Ramos (Giants): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Nick Castellanos (Padres): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Jesus Rodriguez (Giants): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Miguel Andujar (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Luis Campusano (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners