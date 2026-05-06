Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 6

Will Freddy Peralta strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Michael Lorenzen exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 6, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 6.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Peter Lambert (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

Freddy Peralta (Mets): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Michael Lorenzen (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels

Samuel Aldegheri (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Erick Fedde (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -168) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 5.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Walker Buehler (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners