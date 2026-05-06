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MLB

Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 6

Will Freddy Peralta strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Michael Lorenzen exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 6, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros

  • Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Peter Lambert (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

  • Freddy Peralta (Mets): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Michael Lorenzen (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels

  • Samuel Aldegheri (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Erick Fedde (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -168) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

  • Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Walker Buehler (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners

  • George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Bryce Elder (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

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