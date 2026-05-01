Sabres vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6

Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Boston Bruins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Sabres vs Bruins Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (50-23-9) vs. Boston Bruins (45-27-10)

Date: Friday, May 1, 2026

Friday, May 1, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN

Sabres vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-113) Bruins (-106) 5.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (53.7%)

Sabres vs Bruins Puck Line

The Sabres are favored by 1.5 goals (+205 to cover). Boston, the underdog, is -260.

Sabres vs Bruins Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Sabres-Bruins game on May 1, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Sabres vs Bruins Moneyline

Buffalo is a -113 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a -106 underdog at home.

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