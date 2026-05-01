Cubs vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 1

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Chicago Cubs (19-12) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (16-14)

Date: Friday, May 1, 2026

Friday, May 1, 2026 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and Dbacks.TV

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-152) | ARI: (+128)

CHC: (-152) | ARI: (+128) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+142) | ARI: +1.5 (-172)

CHC: -1.5 (+142) | ARI: +1.5 (-172) Total: 7 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Cubs) - 3-1, 4.61 ERA vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 1-1, 3.14 ERA

The Cubs will look to Colin Rea (3-1) versus the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen (1-1). Rea and his team have a record of 2-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Rea's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Diamondbacks have a 4-2-0 record against the spread in Gallen's starts. The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog in four of Gallen's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (64.4%)

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -152 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs (+142 to cover) on the runline. Arizona is -172 to cover.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

An over/under of 7 has been set for Cubs-Diamondbacks on May 1, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (63.2%) in those games.

Chicago has a record of 5-3 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -152 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 20 of their 31 opportunities.

The Cubs have an against the spread record of 15-16-0 in 31 games with a line this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 45% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (9-11).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, Arizona has a 4-4 record (winning 50% of its games).

In the 30 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-11-1).

The Diamondbacks have collected a 20-10-0 record ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago OPS (.819) this season. He has a .291 batting average, an on-base percentage of .370, and a slugging percentage of .449.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 31st in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.

Hoerner hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.

Dansby Swanson is hitting .214 with two doubles, a triple, six home runs and 20 walks, while slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .344.

He ranks 142nd in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Swanson takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Moises Ballesteros has 24 hits this season and has a slash line of .338/.392/.620.

Ian Happ leads Chicago with 26 hits, batting .230 this season with 12 extra-base hits.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ildemaro Vargas has accumulated a team-high OBP (.398) and slugging percentage (.689), and paces the Diamondbacks in hits (34, while batting .378).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him first, his on-base percentage is 15th, and he is third in slugging.

Vargas hopes to build on a 23-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .375 with a double, a triple, four home runs, a walk and 12 RBIs.

Corbin Carroll is hitting .296 with seven doubles, four triples, four home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .571 with an on-base percentage of .397.

His batting average ranks 27th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 17th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Nolan Arenado is batting .276 with two doubles, five home runs and six walks.

Geraldo Perdomo has three doubles, three triples, a home run and 18 walks while batting .236.

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