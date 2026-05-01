Lightning vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6

The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Montreal Canadiens is on the NHL schedule for Friday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Canadiens Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (50-26-6) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10)

Date: Friday, May 1, 2026

Friday, May 1, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec Coverage: ESPN2

Lightning vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-114) Canadiens (-105) 5.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (54.3%)

Lightning vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +205 to cover the spread, with the Canadiens being -260.

Lightning vs Canadiens Over/Under

Lightning versus Canadiens on May 1 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Lightning vs Canadiens Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the favorite, -114 on the moneyline, while Montreal is a -105 underdog despite being at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!