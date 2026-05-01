NHL
Lightning vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Montreal Canadiens is on the NHL schedule for Friday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Lightning vs Canadiens Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (50-26-6) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10)
- Date: Friday, May 1, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: ESPN2
Lightning vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-114)
|Canadiens (-105)
|5.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (54.3%)
Lightning vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +205 to cover the spread, with the Canadiens being -260.
Lightning vs Canadiens Over/Under
- Lightning versus Canadiens on May 1 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Lightning vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is the favorite, -114 on the moneyline, while Montreal is a -105 underdog despite being at home.