NBA Best Bets Today: NBA Picks and Predictions for Thursday 4/30/26

Top NBA Picks at a Glance

Hawks +2.5

76ers +6.5

Timberwolves +6.5

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the best NBA player props for today?

NBA Picks and Best Bets for Today

New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks -- Hawks +2.5

Spread Betting Atlanta Hawks Apr 30 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The New York Knicks dominated Game 5 at Madison Square Garden. Karl-Anthony Towns scored a quick 14 points in the opening half, and New York turned in its most dominant performance of the series in a 126-97 victory for a 3-2 lead in a series it trailed just four days earlier. That blowout win at MSG gave New York the momentum and the series lead heading into Thursday's Game 6 in Atlanta — but the road to closing this out is more complicated than the Game 5 margin suggests.

The central tension in this game is what happened to CJ McCollum at Madison Square Garden. McCollum was MIA at MSG. The veteran went a combined 0-for-6 from beyond the arc after opening the series 9-for-23 from distance. McCollum is a much better shooter at State Farm Arena, knocking down more than 40% of his triples there, compared to just 34% on the road. Jalen Johnson remains one of the most versatile two-way performers in this series, and the Hawks' supporting cast — including Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who has been exceptional all season — will be playing in front of a crowd desperate to extend the series to a Game 7.

The Knicks are just 10-19 ATS as road favorites this season — a 34.5% cover rate that is one of the worst marks in the NBA for road chalk. This is not a new development or a statistical coincidence. New York has consistently underperformed the spread when traveling this year.

Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers -- 76ers +6.5

Spread Betting Philadelphia 76ers May 1 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Game 6 at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night has every ingredient of a classic.

The Philadelphia 76ers' momentum stems from Joel Embiid's dominant Game 5 performance — 33 points and eight assists — rallying from a deficit to win 113-97 on the Boston Celtics' home floor after his return from appendectomy in Game 4. The Celtics, fully healthy per injury reports, had previously asserted control in the series and squandered a chance to end it on their home floor.

Philadelphia's two wins have come with one structural consistency: when Philadelphia has won in this series, it has held Boston under 100 points both times. That is not accidental — it's a repeatable formula rooted in physicality, defensive rotations, and slowing the game down.

Embiid's presence at the five dramatically changes Philadelphia's defensive anchor, rim protection, and offensive gravity. He gives Philly a real chance to come back and win the series.

The Celtics are the better team. Their 56-26 regular-season record, their depth, and Tatum's and Brown's combined scoring make them favorites to win this game and this series. But all the momentum lies on the Philly side, and with what is sure to be a rowdy crowd behind them, the Sixers can cover.

Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves -- T-Wolves +6.5

Spread Betting Minnesota Timberwolves May 1 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In Game 5, the Denver Nuggets won convincingly in their own building against a Minnesota Timberwolves team missing Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo, pulling the series back to 3-2 and setting up a genuinely uncertain Game 6.

The Edwards situation remains the dominant factor in this series. Ant (knee) is confirmed out for Game 6. Without their most dynamic young scorer, Minnesota's offense must rely entirely on others, including Ayo Dosunmu — who was heroic in Game 4 with 43 points but is being asked for a production level that is not sustainable for a player averaging 14.8 regular-season points — along with Julius Randle, Naz Reid, and a cast of role players that has punched significantly above its weight class in this series.

Still, 6.5 points is a lot to give a home team in a closeout opportunity -- a game that Minny knows is its best chance to win the series. I think the Wolves can keep it close.

NBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in NBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Golden State Warriors are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 224.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points. NBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are NBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.