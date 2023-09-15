Rutgers vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Rutgers Scarlet Knights facing the Virginia Tech Hokies.

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Rutgers Scarlet Knights facing the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Rutgers vs Virginia Tech Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Rutgers: (-275) | Virginia Tech: (+220)

Rutgers: (-275) | Virginia Tech: (+220) Spread: Rutgers: -6.5 (-106) | Virginia Tech: +6.5 (-114)

Rutgers: -6.5 (-106) | Virginia Tech: +6.5 (-114) Total: 37.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rutgers vs Virginia Tech Betting Trends

Rutgers has covered the spread in every game this season.

Rutgers is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Virginia Tech has but one win versus the spread this season.

Virginia Tech has had one game (of two) go over the total this season.

Rutgers vs Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Scarlet Knights win (73.4%)

Rutgers vs Virginia Tech Point Spread

Rutgers is favored by 6.5 points (-106 to cover) in this matchup. Virginia Tech, the underdog, is -114.

Rutgers vs Virginia Tech Over/Under

Rutgers versus Virginia Tech, on September 16, has an over/under of 37.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Rutgers vs Virginia Tech Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech reveal Rutgers as the favorite (-275) and Virginia Tech as the underdog (+220).

Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech Points Insights

The Scarlet Knights had an average implied point total of 32.2 last season, which is 10.2 points higher than their implied total in Saturday's game (22).

Last season, Rutgers put up more than 22 points three times.

The 28.8-point average implied total last season for the Hokies is 12.8 more points than the team's 16-point implied total in this matchup.

