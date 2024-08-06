2024 Rutgers Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who are currently unranked, are 2-0 on the season. For additional details on their full 2024 schedule and results, we've got you covered below.

Rutgers 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Howard Aug. 29 W 44-7 - - 2 Akron Sept. 7 W 49-17 - - 4 @ Virginia Tech Sept. 21 - - - 5 Washington Sept. 27 - - - 6 @ Nebraska Oct. 5 - - - 7 Wisconsin Oct. 12 - - - 8 UCLA Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Rutgers Last Game

The Scarlet Knights went head to head against the Akron Zips in their most recent outing, winning 49-17. Athan Kaliakmanis had 230 yards on 14-of-23 passing (60.9%) for the Scarlet Knights in that matchup against the Zips, with three touchdowns and one pick. In the running game, Kyle Monangai totaled 208 rushing yards on 27 carries (7.7 yards per carry), scoring three touchdowns on the ground. He also had one catch for three yards. Chris Long led the receiving charge against the Zips, hauling in four passes for 87 yards and one touchdown.

Rutgers Betting Insights (2023)

Rutgers compiled a 7-5-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, six Scarlet Knights games went over the point total.

Rutgers won all six of the games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season.

