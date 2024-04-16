Run It Back: Tuesday, April 16th, 2024

In today’s episode, the crew previews the Los Angeles Lakers facing the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors going against the Sacramento Kings.

Then, World Series Champion centerfielder Bernie Williams discusses his friendship with former NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, what it was like playing for legendary MLB owner George Steinbrenner, and how his former teammate, Alex Rodriguez, will be as a team owner.

After that, NBA insider Shams Charania reports on the Team USA roster for the 2024 Olympics and the Detroit Pistons firing their head of basketball operations.

Finally, the crew reacts to top highlights from around the league.

Run It Back airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 10 a.m. to Noon Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Shams Charania, and former NBA stars Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams discuss the day's biggest NBA games, match-ups, and most talked about storylines from around the league. Each episode will be posted after the fact on FanDuel's YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Get the latest from Run It Back on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

