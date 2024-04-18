Run It Back: Thursday, April 18th, 2024

In today’s episode, the crew reacts to the Philadelphia 76ers holding on to beat the Miami Heat and the latest on Jimmy Butler’s injury.

Then, 76ers center Paul Reed discusses the team’s first-round matchup against the New York Knicks, playing with Joel Embiid, the biggest difference between Doc Rivers and Nick Nurse as coaches, and developing a three-point shot this season.

Next, the crew talks about whether the Atlanta Hawks should trade Trae Young or Dejounte Murray, Coby White’s 42-point performance in the Bulls’ win, an update on Alex Caruso’s status, and give their picks for the Heat versus the Bulls.

After that, NBA insider Shams Charania reports on WNBA player Caitlin Clark nearing an endorsement deal with Nike and the latest on Zion Williamson.

Next, Bleacher Report’s betting analyst Michael Bolling gives out his best bets for the Sacramento Kings’ matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans and the Bulls versus the Heat.

Finally, Shams talks about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander signing a shoe extension with Converse.

Run It Back airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 10 a.m. to Noon Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Shams Charania, and former NBA stars Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams discuss the day's biggest NBA games, match-ups, and most talked about storylines from around the league.

