Run It Back: Monday, February 10th, 2025

Run It Back is officially here for a third season with Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, and Lou Williams!

On this episode, the crew prepares us for Luka Doncic's debut with the Los Angeles Lakers, discussing what we can expect from him and the team out of the gate.

The crew also dives into the Mark Williams trade being rescinded over the weekend, and explores the impact this will have on the Lakers as the season progresses.

Additionally, the panel examines how Anthony Davis's injury makes Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison look even worse, along with much more.

Check out the full episode below:

Run It Back airs Monday - Friday on FanDuel TV from 10 to 11 a.m. Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, and Lou Williams discuss the day's biggest NBA games, match-ups, and most talked about storylines from around the league. Each episode will be posted after the fact on FanDuel's YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Get the latest from Run It Back on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

