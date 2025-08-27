Royals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 27

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Kansas City Royals will face the Chicago White Sox in MLB action on Wednesday.

Royals vs White Sox Game Info

Kansas City Royals (68-65) vs. Chicago White Sox (48-84)

Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Wednesday, August 27, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSKC

Royals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-132) | CHW: (+112)

KC: (-132) | CHW: (+112) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+130) | CHW: +1.5 (-160)

KC: -1.5 (+130) | CHW: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Royals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Bergert (Royals) - 1-1, 2.79 ERA vs Aaron Civale (White Sox) - 3-8, 5.02 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Ryan Bergert (1-1) to the mound, while Aaron Civale (3-8) will take the ball for the White Sox. Bergert's team is 7-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Bergert's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The White Sox have gone 6-11-0 ATS in Civale's 17 starts with a set spread. The White Sox are 3-12 in Civale's 15 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Royals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (52.6%)

Royals vs White Sox Moneyline

The Royals vs White Sox moneyline has Kansas City as a -132 favorite, while Chicago is a +112 underdog at home.

Royals vs White Sox Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Royals are +130 to cover, and the White Sox are -160.

The over/under for Royals-White Sox on Aug. 27 is 8.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Royals have won in 32, or 58.2%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Kansas City has a record of 18-15 when favored by -132 or more this year.

Contests with the Royals have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 57 of 131 chances this season.

The Royals have posted a record of 67-64-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have compiled a 44-80 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 35.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Chicago has a 39-70 record (winning only 35.8% of its games).

The White Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times this season for a 57-62-8 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have gone 72-55-0 ATS this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.501) and total hits (153) this season. He's batting .296 with an on-base percentage of .353.

He is 11th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Witt will look for his 16th straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .366 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City in OBP (.360) this season, fueled by 145 hits. He's batting .297 while slugging .463.

His batting average ranks eighth among qualified players, his on-base percentage 23rd, and his slugging percentage 49th.

Vinnie Pasquantino has collected 133 base hits, an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .474 this season.

Salvador Perez is batting .244 with a .290 OBP and 74 RBI for Kansas City this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has accumulated an on-base percentage of .317, a team-high for the White Sox. He's batting .235 and slugging .401.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 127th, his on-base percentage is 101st, and he is 107th in slugging.

Lenyn Sosa leads his team with 113 hits and has a club-high .440 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .272 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 43rd, his on-base percentage is 131st, and he is 74th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi has 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 33 walks while batting .229.

Chase Meidroth is hitting .252 with 13 doubles, three home runs and 37 walks.

Royals vs White Sox Head to Head

8/26/2025: 5-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/25/2025: 7-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/17/2025: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/16/2025: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/15/2025: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/8/2025: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/7/2025: 4-1 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/6/2025: 7-2 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-2 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/8/2025: 10-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

10-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/7/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

