Astros vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 27

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Houston Astros playing the Colorado Rockies.

Astros vs Rockies Game Info

Houston Astros (72-60) vs. Colorado Rockies (38-94)

Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Wednesday, August 27, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and COLR

Astros vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-275) | COL: (+225)

HOU: (-275) | COL: (+225) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-130) | COL: +1.5 (+108)

HOU: -1.5 (-130) | COL: +1.5 (+108) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 11-7, 3.32 ERA vs Chase Dollander (Rockies) - 2-10, 6.91 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (11-7) to the mound, while Chase Dollander (2-10) will answer the bell for the Rockies. Valdez and his team have a record of 10-14-0 against the spread when he starts. Valdez's team is 11-9 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rockies are 11-7-0 against the spread when Dollander starts. The Rockies are 4-13 in Dollander's 17 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (62%)

Astros vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +225 underdog on the moneyline, while Houston is a -275 favorite at home.

Astros vs Rockies Spread

The Astros are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Astros are -130 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being +108.

Astros vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Astros-Rockies on Aug. 27, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Astros vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in 44, or 52.4%, of the 84 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Houston has been listed as a favorite of -275 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 60 of 131 chances this season.

The Astros are 65-66-0 against the spread in their 131 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have a 34-90 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 27.4% of those games).

Colorado is 8-32 (winning only 20% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +225 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 128 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-69-4).

The Rockies have covered 41.4% of their games this season, going 53-75-0 ATS.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has an OPS of .787, fueled by an OBP of .336 and a team-best slugging percentage of .451 this season. He has a .273 batting average.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 40th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.

Jeremy Pena leads Houston with 123 hits and an OBP of .367 this season. He's batting .308 and slugging .480.

He is third in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Pena takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .273 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Yainer Diaz has collected 114 base hits, an OBP of .288 and a slugging percentage of .419 this season.

Diaz takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Carlos Correa is batting .284 with a .339 OBP and 43 RBI for Houston this season.

Correa brings a 10-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .359 with a double, a home run, five walks and five RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has totaled 119 hits with a .524 slugging percentage, both team-best statistics for the Rockies. He's batting .274 and with an on-base percentage of .323.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Jordan Beck has a .333 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .271 while slugging .444.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 44th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Mickey Moniak has 15 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .259.

Brenton Doyle is hitting .244 with 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 26 walks.

Astros vs Rockies Head to Head

8/26/2025: 6-1 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

6-1 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 7/3/2025: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/2/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/1/2025: 6-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/26/2024: 7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/25/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 4/28/2024: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 4/27/2024: 12-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

12-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/19/2023: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/18/2023: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

