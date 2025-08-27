Brewers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 27

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Wednesday includes the Milwaukee Brewers facing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (83-50) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (64-69)

Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Wednesday, August 27, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and ARID

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-142) | ARI: (+120)

MIL: (-142) | ARI: (+120) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+146) | ARI: +1.5 (-178)

MIL: -1.5 (+146) | ARI: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Ashby (Brewers) - 2-1, 2.09 ERA vs Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 6-3, 3.63 ERA

The probable starters are Aaron Ashby (2-1) for the Brewers and Ryne Nelson (6-3) for the Diamondbacks. In two games he pitched with a spread last season, Ashby and his team failed to covered the spread both times. Ashby appeared in one game with his team as the moneyline favorite last season and lost. When Nelson starts, the Diamondbacks are 10-7-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Nelson's starts this season, and they went 3-4 in those matchups.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (59.7%)

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The Brewers vs Diamondbacks moneyline has Milwaukee as a -142 favorite, while Arizona is a +120 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the run line against the Brewers. The Diamondbacks are -178 to cover, and the Brewers are +146.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Brewers-Diamondbacks on Aug. 27, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 71 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (69%) in those contests.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 28 times in 36 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 65 of their 130 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers are 75-55-0 against the spread in their 130 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline 50 total times this season. They've gone 22-28 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Arizona has an 11-6 record (winning 64.7% of its games).

The Diamondbacks have played in 129 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-58-6).

The Diamondbacks have put together a 60-69-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.5% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich has 15 doubles, 26 home runs and 55 walks while batting .271. He has an on-base percentage of .351 and a slugging percentage of .465.

Among the qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 48th in slugging.

Yelich will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .474 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.

William Contreras has 24 doubles, 15 home runs and 74 walks. He's batting .260 and slugging .404 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage.

Contreras has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Brice Turang has hit 15 homers with a team-high .430 SLG this season.

Turang takes a nine-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .361 with a double, three home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Sal Frelick leads Milwaukee in OBP (.360) this season, fueled by 129 hits.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has racked up an on-base percentage of .393 and a slugging percentage of .450. Both lead the Diamondbacks. He's batting .291.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average is 14th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Perdomo heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .412 with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Corbin Carroll paces his team with 120 hits. He has a batting average of .258 while slugging .554 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 81st in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Ketel Marte is batting .290 with 21 doubles, 23 home runs and 56 walks.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .247 with 23 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 30 walks.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

8/26/2025: 9-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/25/2025: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/13/2025: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/12/2025: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/11/2025: 7-0 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-0 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/22/2024: 10-9 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-9 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2024: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-0 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/20/2024: 7-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/19/2024: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2024: 11-10 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

