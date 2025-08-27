Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 27

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels.

Rangers vs Angels Game Info

Texas Rangers (67-67) vs. Los Angeles Angels (62-70)

Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Wednesday, August 27, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and FDSW

Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-162) | LAA: (+136)

TEX: (-162) | LAA: (+136) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+120) | LAA: +1.5 (-144)

TEX: -1.5 (+120) | LAA: +1.5 (-144) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jake Latz (Rangers) - 1-0, 3.05 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Rangers will call on Jake Latz (1-0) against the Angels and Jack Kochanowicz. Latz has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Latz has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Kochanowicz's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (64.2%)

Rangers vs Angels Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Angels reveal Texas as the favorite (-162) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+136) on the road.

Rangers vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (-144 to cover), and Texas is +120 to cover the runline.

Rangers vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers versus Angels contest on Aug. 27 has been set at 8.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in 41, or 63.1%, of the 65 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Texas has a record of 16-5 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -162 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 58 of their 133 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rangers have posted a record of 70-63-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have won 45.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (44-53).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Los Angeles has a 21-22 record (winning 48.8% of its games).

The Angels have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 70 times this season for a 70-55-5 record against the over/under.

The Angels have a 71-59-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.6% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Corey Seager has 101 hits and an OBP of .369, both of which are best among Texas hitters this season. He has a .267 batting average and a slugging percentage of .476.

He is 51st in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Wyatt Langford has 21 doubles, 19 home runs and 56 walks. He's batting .248 and slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .339.

He ranks 99th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging in the major leagues.

Langford has picked up a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Josh Smith leads Texas in slugging percentage (.381) powered by 32 extra-base hits.

Smith heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two walks and two RBIs.

Adolis Garcia has 17 home runs, 67 RBI and a batting average of .228 this season.

Garcia heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is batting .232 with 29 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 62 walks. He's slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 136th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 101st and he is 31st in slugging.

Zach Neto's 120 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .268 while slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all qualifying players, he is 47th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Jo Adell is hitting .234 with 15 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 29 walks.

Mike Trout's .365 OBP paces his team.

Rangers vs Angels Head to Head

8/26/2025: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/25/2025: 4-0 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-0 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/30/2025: 6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/29/2025: 8-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/28/2025: 6-4 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-4 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/10/2025: 11-4 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-4 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/9/2025: 11-8 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-8 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/8/2025: 13-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

13-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/7/2025: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/17/2025: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

