Royals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 15

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Chicago White Sox.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Royals vs White Sox Game Info

Kansas City Royals (60-61) vs. Chicago White Sox (44-77)

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Friday, August 15, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and CHSN

Royals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-188) | CHW: (+158)

KC: (-188) | CHW: (+158) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+110) | CHW: +1.5 (-132)

KC: -1.5 (+110) | CHW: +1.5 (-132) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Royals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron (Royals) - 6-5, 2.52 ERA vs Aaron Civale (White Sox) - 3-7, 4.91 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Noah Cameron (6-5) to the mound, while Aaron Civale (3-7) will take the ball for the White Sox. When Cameron starts, his team is 10-5-0 against the spread this season. Cameron's team has a record of 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The White Sox have a 6-9-0 ATS record in Civale's 15 starts with a set spread. The White Sox are 3-10 in Civale's 13 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Royals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (60.4%)

Royals vs White Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Royals vs. White Sox reveal Kansas City as the favorite (-188) and Chicago as the underdog (+158) on the road.

Royals vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Royals. The White Sox are -132 to cover, and the Royals are +110.

Royals versus White Sox on Aug. 15 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in 26, or 55.3%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Kansas City has not lost in nine games when named as a moneyline favorite of -188 or better.

The Royals' games have gone over the total in 52 of their 119 opportunities.

The Royals are 61-58-0 against the spread in their 119 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have a 40-73 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 35.4% of those games).

Chicago is 12-35 (winning only 25.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +158 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 116 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-56-8).

The White Sox have covered 56% of their games this season, going 65-51-0 against the spread.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 135 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .494, both of which rank first among Kansas City hitters this season. He has a .288 batting average and an on-base percentage of .346.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he is 20th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Witt hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City in OBP (.365) this season, fueled by 133 hits. He's batting .302 while slugging .469.

He is eighth in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging in MLB.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 120 hits this season and has a slash line of .260/.321/.450.

Pasquantino enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and 11 RBIs.

Salvador Perez has 21 home runs, 68 RBI and a batting average of .243 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has put up a team-best .304 on-base percentage. He's batting .226 and slugging .396.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 150th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 111th in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .223 with 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .291.

Luis Robert is batting .221 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 39 walks.

Lenyn Sosa has collected 102 hits while slugging .434. Both pace his team.

Royals vs White Sox Head to Head

6/8/2025: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/7/2025: 4-1 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/6/2025: 7-2 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-2 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/8/2025: 10-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

10-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/7/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/6/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/5/2025: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/31/2024: 10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/30/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/29/2024: 8-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!