Royals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 7

Odds updated as of 10:15 p.m.

The Kansas City Royals versus the Chicago White Sox is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Royals vs White Sox Game Info

Kansas City Royals (33-30) vs. Chicago White Sox (20-43)

Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Saturday, June 7, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSKC

Royals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-166) | CHW: (+140)

KC: (-166) | CHW: (+140) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+102) | CHW: +1.5 (-122)

KC: -1.5 (+102) | CHW: +1.5 (-122) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Royals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Royals) - 3-4, 2.88 ERA vs Adrian Houser (White Sox) - 1-1, 1.47 ERA

The Royals will look to Michael Wacha (3-4) versus the White Sox and Adrian Houser (1-1). Wacha's team is 7-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Wacha's team has a record of 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Houser has started two games with set spreads, and the White Sox covered in both opportunities. The White Sox were the moneyline underdog for two Houser starts this season -- they lost both.

Royals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (57%)

Royals vs White Sox Moneyline

Kansas City is a -166 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +140 underdog at home.

Royals vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are hosting the Royals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are +102 to cover the spread, and the Royals are -122.

An over/under of 8 has been set for Royals-White Sox on June 7, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in 13, or 54.2%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Kansas City has won seven of nine games when listed as at least -166 on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in 24 of their 63 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 63 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 35-28-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have won 30.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (18-41).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, Chicago has an 11-31 record (winning just 26.2% of its games).

The White Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times this season for a 28-29-3 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have put together a 33-27-0 record against the spread this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 70 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .486, both of which rank first among Kansas City hitters this season. He has a .286 batting average and an on-base percentage of .348.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 26th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Witt has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City in OBP (.375) this season, fueled by 69 hits. He's batting .311 while slugging .477.

He is 12th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Vinnie Pasquantino has collected 65 base hits, an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

Pasquantino heads into this game with six games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with a double, four walks and six RBIs.

Jonathan India has been key for Kansas City with 53 hits, an OBP of .332 plus a slugging percentage of .322.

India takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a home run and two RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has an on-base percentage of .314 and has 52 hits, both team-high numbers for the White Sox. He's batting .237 and slugging .416.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 117th, his on-base percentage ranks 100th, and he is 89th in slugging.

Chase Meidroth is hitting .312 with five doubles, a home run and 21 walks. He's slugging .369 with an on-base percentage of .401.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .238 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 14 walks.

Luis Robert is batting .177 with six doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.

Royals vs White Sox Head to Head

5/8/2025: 10-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

10-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/7/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/6/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/5/2025: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/31/2024: 10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/30/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/29/2024: 8-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/21/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 7/20/2024: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/19/2024: 7-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!