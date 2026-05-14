Golden Knights vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6

The NHL slate on Thursday includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Anaheim Ducks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17) vs. Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6)

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026

Thursday, May 14, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Coverage: TNT

Golden Knights vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-114) Ducks (-105) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (56.3%)

Golden Knights vs Ducks Puck Line

The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal favorites against the Ducks. The Golden Knights are +210 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are -265.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Over/Under

The Golden Knights-Ducks matchup on May 14 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Moneyline

Vegas is the favorite, -114 on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a -105 underdog despite being at home.

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