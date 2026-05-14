Phillies vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 14

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Boston Red Sox.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Phillies vs Red Sox Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (20-23) vs. Boston Red Sox (18-24)

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026

Thursday, May 14, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-118) | BOS: (+100)

PHI: (-118) | BOS: (+100) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+146) | BOS: +1.5 (-178)

PHI: -1.5 (+146) | BOS: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 3-3, 5.77 ERA vs Ranger Suarez (Red Sox) - 2-2, 2.77 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Jesus Luzardo (3-3) to the mound, while Ranger Suarez (2-2) will answer the bell for the Red Sox. Luzardo and his team have a record of 2-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Luzardo's team has a record of 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Red Sox have gone 2-5-0 against the spread when Suarez starts. The Red Sox were the moneyline underdog for two Suarez starts this season -- they split the games.

Phillies vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (51.6%)

Phillies vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -118 favorite on the road.

Phillies vs Red Sox Spread

The Phillies are at the Red Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Phillies are +146 to cover the runline, with the Red Sox being -178.

Phillies versus Red Sox on May 14 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 18, or 56.2%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 16-13 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 22 of their 43 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have an against the spread record of 11-32-0 in 43 games with a line this season.

The Red Sox have won four of the 13 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (30.8%).

Boston is 4-8 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

The Red Sox have played in 42 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-22-1).

The Red Sox have collected a 16-26-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 38.1% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 23 walks while batting .266. He has an on-base percentage of .360 and a slugging percentage of .532.

He ranks 62nd in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in total hits (36) this season while batting .226 with 25 extra-base hits. He's slugging .604 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 120th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Brandon Marsh has a team-best OPS of .864, fueled by a slash line of .343/.371/.493 this season.

Trea Turner is batting .234 with a .286 OBP and 13 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has put up a team-best OBP (.383) and slugging percentage (.474), while pacing the Red Sox in hits (47, while batting .305).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Willson Contreras has four doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks while batting .252. He's slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .371.

He is currently 82nd in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .281 with four doubles, two triples, four home runs and eight walks.

Jarren Duran is hitting .184 with six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Phillies vs Red Sox Head to Head

5/13/2026: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/12/2026: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/23/2025: 9-8 BOS (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-8 BOS (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/22/2025: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/21/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/13/2024: 9-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/12/2024: 8-6 BOS (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-6 BOS (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/11/2024: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/7/2023: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/6/2023: 7-4 BOS (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!