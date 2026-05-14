Braves vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 14

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB's Thursday schedule includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Chicago Cubs.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Braves vs Cubs Game Info

Atlanta Braves (30-13) vs. Chicago Cubs (27-16)

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026

Thursday, May 14, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and MARQ

Braves vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-164) | CHC: (+138)

ATL: (-164) | CHC: (+138) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+134) | CHC: +1.5 (-162)

ATL: -1.5 (+134) | CHC: +1.5 (-162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Braves vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 6-2, 2.20 ERA vs Ben Brown (Cubs) - 1-1, 1.82 ERA

The Braves will call on Chris Sale (6-2) versus the Cubs and Ben Brown (1-1). When Sale starts, his team is 6-2-0 against the spread this season. When Sale starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-1. Brown has started only one game with a set spread, which the Cubs covered. The Cubs have not been a moneyline underdog when Brown starts this season.

Braves vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (51.2%)

Braves vs Cubs Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Cubs reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-164) and Chicago as the underdog (+138) on the road.

Braves vs Cubs Spread

The Braves are hosting the Cubs and are favored by 1.5 runs (+134 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -162 to cover.

Braves vs Cubs Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Braves-Cubs contest on May 14, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 24, or 75%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 6-1 when favored by -164 or more this year.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 18 of their 43 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves are 30-13-0 against the spread in their 43 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cubs have put together a 7-7 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Chicago has played as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

In the 42 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Cubs, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-18-0).

The Cubs have a 19-23-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.2% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (49) this season while batting .295 with 29 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .374 and a slugging percentage of .639.

He is 23rd in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among all qualified batters in baseball.

Olson hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a home run and four RBIs.

Drake Baldwin has a slash line of .295/.378/.520 this season and a team-best OPS of .898.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 23rd, his on-base percentage 24th, and his slugging percentage 20th.

Baldwin has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double, two home runs, four walks and three RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has collected 49 base hits, an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .488 this season.

Mauricio Dubon has three home runs, 25 RBI and a batting average of .263 this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has a .414 slugging percentage, which paces the Cubs. He's batting .272 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 52nd in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.

Ian Happ has 34 hits with a .368 on-base percentage to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .225 while slugging .457.

He ranks 124th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Dansby Swanson is hitting .194 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 23 walks.

Alex Bregman has five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 22 walks while batting .246.

Braves vs Cubs Head to Head

5/13/2026: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 ATL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/12/2026: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/10/2025: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/9/2025: 6-1 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-1 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/8/2025: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 ATL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/3/2025: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/2/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/1/2025: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/23/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/22/2024: 9-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

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