Athletics vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 14

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The Athletics versus the St. Louis Cardinals is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup.

Athletics vs Cardinals Game Info

Athletics (21-20) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (24-17)

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026

Thursday, May 14, 2026 Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and Cardinals.TV

Athletics vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-138) | STL: (+118)

OAK: (-138) | STL: (+118) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+140) | STL: +1.5 (-170)

OAK: -1.5 (+140) | STL: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Athletics vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 3-2, 6.11 ERA vs Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 3-2, 2.18 ERA

The Athletics will look to Jacob Lopez (3-2) against the Cardinals and Michael McGreevy (3-2). Lopez's team is 4-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Lopez's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Cardinals have a 6-2-0 ATS record in McGreevy's eight starts with a set spread. The Cardinals have a 4-3 record in McGreevy's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Athletics vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (57%)

Athletics vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Athletics vs Cardinals moneyline has the Athletics as a -138 favorite, while the Cardinals are a +118 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Cardinals Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Cardinals. The Athletics are +140 to cover, while the Cardinals are -170 to cover.

Athletics vs Cardinals Over/Under

Athletics versus Cardinals on May 14 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at +100.

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Athletics vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Athletics have been chosen as favorites in eight games this year and have walked away with the win four times (50%) in those games.

This year, the Athletics have won one of five games when listed as at least -138 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 19 of their 41 games with a total this season.

The Athletics have an against the spread mark of 23-18-0 in 41 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals are 22-15 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 59.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, the Cardinals have gone 10-6 (62.5%).

The Cardinals have combined with their opponents to go over the total 18 times this season for an 18-19-4 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have a 26-15-0 record against the spread this season (covering 63.4% of the time).

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers leads Sacramento in slugging percentage (.641) and total hits (52) this season. He's batting .340 with an on-base percentage of .396.

He is second in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Nick Kurtz has 38 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .416. He's batting .260 and slugging .425.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom has 30 hits this season and has a slash line of .201/.286/.396.

Carlos Cortes has been key for Sacramento with 34 hits, an OBP of .411 plus a slugging percentage of .573.

Cortes has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has accumulated a team-high slugging percentage (.570) and leads the Cardinals in hits (45). He's batting .298 and with an on-base percentage of .378.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 23rd and he is ninth in slugging.

Walker takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .242 with five doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .356.

He is 99th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Alec Burleson has 10 doubles, six home runs and 18 walks while batting .264.

Ivan Herrera's .406 on-base percentage paces his team.

Athletics vs Cardinals Head to Head

5/12/2026: 6-4 STL (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-4 STL (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/3/2025: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/2/2025: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/1/2025: 11-3 OAK (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

11-3 OAK (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/17/2024: 6-3 OAK (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 OAK (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/16/2024: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/15/2024: 3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/16/2023: 8-0 OAK (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

8-0 OAK (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/15/2023: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/14/2023: 7-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

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