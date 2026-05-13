Royals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 13

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Kansas City Royals facing the Chicago White Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Royals vs White Sox Game Info

Kansas City Royals (19-23) vs. Chicago White Sox (20-21)

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Wednesday, May 13, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and Royals.TV

Royals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-112) | CHW: (-104)

KC: (-112) | CHW: (-104) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+140) | CHW: +1.5 (-170)

KC: -1.5 (+140) | CHW: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Royals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo (Royals) - 1-2, 3.21 ERA vs Noah Schultz (White Sox) - 2-2, 4.68 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Seth Lugo (1-2) to the mound, while Noah Schultz (2-2) will answer the bell for the White Sox. Lugo's team is 5-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Lugo's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. The White Sox are 2-3-0 ATS in Schultz's five starts that had a set spread. The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Schultz's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

Royals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (55.5%)

Royals vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-White Sox, Kansas City is the favorite at -112, and Chicago is -104 playing at home.

Royals vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Royals. The White Sox are -170 to cover, and the Royals are +140.

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Royals-White Sox on May 13, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in 11, or 52.4%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Kansas City has been victorious 10 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Royals' games have gone over the total in 17 of their 40 opportunities.

The Royals have posted a record of 18-22-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have won 17 of the 35 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (48.6%).

Chicago is 17-18 (winning 48.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

In the 39 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-19-0).

The White Sox have a 22-17-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.4% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 51 hits and an OBP of .372, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .491. He's batting .305.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 34th in slugging.

Witt hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with a double, three home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .282 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 17 walks, while slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 38th, his on-base percentage 62nd, and his slugging percentage 63rd.

Garcia has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .308 with four doubles, four walks and six RBIs.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 31 hits this season and has a slash line of .208/.291/.362.

Pasquantino brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Salvador Perez has six home runs, 18 RBI and a batting average of .197 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas a has .375 on-base percentage to lead the White Sox. He's batting .239 while slugging .479.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 107th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is 40th in slugging.

Vargas heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Munetaka Murakami has 33 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .228 while slugging .545 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 119th, his on-base percentage is 47th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Colson Montgomery has eight doubles, 10 home runs and 16 walks while batting .216.

Chase Meidroth's .399 slugging percentage paces his team.

Royals vs White Sox Head to Head

5/12/2026: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/11/2026: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/10/2026: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/9/2026: 2-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/27/2025: 12-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

12-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/26/2025: 5-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/25/2025: 7-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/17/2025: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/16/2025: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/15/2025: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

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