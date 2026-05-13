Royals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 13
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Kansas City Royals facing the Chicago White Sox.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Royals vs White Sox Game Info
- Kansas City Royals (19-23) vs. Chicago White Sox (20-21)
- Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: CHSN and Royals.TV
Royals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: KC: (-112) | CHW: (-104)
- Spread: KC: -1.5 (+140) | CHW: +1.5 (-170)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Royals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo (Royals) - 1-2, 3.21 ERA vs Noah Schultz (White Sox) - 2-2, 4.68 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Seth Lugo (1-2) to the mound, while Noah Schultz (2-2) will answer the bell for the White Sox. Lugo's team is 5-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Lugo's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. The White Sox are 2-3-0 ATS in Schultz's five starts that had a set spread. The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Schultz's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.
Royals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Royals win (55.5%)
Royals vs White Sox Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Royals-White Sox, Kansas City is the favorite at -112, and Chicago is -104 playing at home.
Royals vs White Sox Spread
- The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Royals. The White Sox are -170 to cover, and the Royals are +140.
Royals vs White Sox Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8 has been set for Royals-White Sox on May 13, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!
Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends
- The Royals have been victorious in 11, or 52.4%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Kansas City has been victorious 10 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.
- The Royals' games have gone over the total in 17 of their 40 opportunities.
- The Royals have posted a record of 18-22-0 against the spread this season.
- The White Sox have won 17 of the 35 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (48.6%).
- Chicago is 17-18 (winning 48.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.
- In the 39 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-19-0).
- The White Sox have a 22-17-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.4% of the time).
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 51 hits and an OBP of .372, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .491. He's batting .305.
- Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 34th in slugging.
- Witt hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with a double, three home runs, two walks and four RBIs.
- Maikel Garcia is hitting .282 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 17 walks, while slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .349.
- Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 38th, his on-base percentage 62nd, and his slugging percentage 63rd.
- Garcia has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .308 with four doubles, four walks and six RBIs.
- Vinnie Pasquantino has 31 hits this season and has a slash line of .208/.291/.362.
- Pasquantino brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.
- Salvador Perez has six home runs, 18 RBI and a batting average of .197 this season.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Miguel Vargas a has .375 on-base percentage to lead the White Sox. He's batting .239 while slugging .479.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 107th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is 40th in slugging.
- Vargas heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.
- Munetaka Murakami has 33 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .228 while slugging .545 with an on-base percentage of .362.
- Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 119th, his on-base percentage is 47th, and he is 13th in slugging.
- Colson Montgomery has eight doubles, 10 home runs and 16 walks while batting .216.
- Chase Meidroth's .399 slugging percentage paces his team.
Royals vs White Sox Head to Head
- 5/12/2026: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 4/11/2026: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 4/10/2026: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 4/9/2026: 2-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 8/27/2025: 12-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 8/26/2025: 5-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/25/2025: 7-0 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 8/17/2025: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 8/16/2025: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 8/15/2025: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!