Cubs vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 13

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Chicago Cubs are among the MLB teams playing on Wednesday, versus the Atlanta Braves.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cubs vs Braves Game Info

Chicago Cubs (27-15) vs. Atlanta Braves (29-13)

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Wednesday, May 13, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and MARQ

Cubs vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-144) | ATL: (+122)

CHC: (-144) | ATL: (+122) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+110) | ATL: +1.5 (-132)

CHC: -1.5 (+110) | ATL: +1.5 (-132) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Cubs vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 4-2, 2.28 ERA vs JR Ritchie (Braves) - 1-0, 3.63 ERA

The probable starters are Shota Imanaga (4-2) for the Cubs and JR Ritchie (1-0) for the Braves. Imanaga and his team have a record of 4-4-0 against the spread when he starts. When Imanaga starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-3. The Braves covered in each of the three games Ritchie has started that had a spread set by bookmakers. The Braves were the underdog on the moneyline for two Ritchie starts this season -- they split the games.

Cubs vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (60.1%)

Cubs vs Braves Moneyline

The Cubs vs Braves moneyline has Chicago as a -144 favorite, while Atlanta is a +122 underdog at home.

Cubs vs Braves Spread

The Braves are +1.5 on the spread (-132 to cover), and Chicago is +110 to cover the runline.

Cubs vs Braves Over/Under

The over/under for the Cubs versus Braves game on May 13 has been set at 8.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Braves Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 19, or 70.4%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Chicago has won 11 of 15 games when listed as at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 24 of their 41 opportunities.

The Cubs are 19-22-0 against the spread in their 41 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have won 50% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (5-5).

Atlanta has played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

The Braves have played in 42 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-21-3).

The Braves have gone 29-13-0 against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .418, fueled by 16 extra-base hits. He has a .273 batting average and an on-base percentage of .349.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 71st in slugging.

Ian Happ leads the Cubs in OBP (.365) and total hits (34) this season. He's batting .228 while slugging .463.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 119th, his on-base percentage 40th, and his slugging percentage 49th.

Dansby Swanson has collected 27 base hits, an OBP of .307 and a slugging percentage of .365 this season.

Michael Busch is batting .235 with a .352 OBP and 23 RBI for Chicago this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads the Braves with 48 hits. He's batting .294 and slugging .644 with an on-base percentage of .374.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 26th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Olson brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Drake Baldwin paces his team with a .380 OBP, and has a club-best .509 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .296.

Including all qualified players, he is 24th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies is batting .301 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 14 walks.

Michael Harris II is hitting .311 with five doubles, seven home runs and six walks.

Cubs vs Braves Head to Head

5/12/2026: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/10/2025: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/9/2025: 6-1 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-1 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/8/2025: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 ATL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/3/2025: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/2/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/1/2025: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/23/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/22/2024: 9-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/21/2024: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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