Marlins vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 13

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Miami Marlins are among the MLB teams in action on Wednesday, versus the Minnesota Twins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Marlins vs Twins Game Info

Miami Marlins (19-23) vs. Minnesota Twins (19-23)

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Wednesday, May 13, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and Marlins.TV

Marlins vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-120) | MIN: (+102)

MIA: (-120) | MIN: (+102) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+136) | MIN: +1.5 (-164)

MIA: -1.5 (+136) | MIN: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Marlins vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer (Marlins) - 2-0, 2.79 ERA vs Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 0-5, 6.92 ERA

The probable pitchers are Max Meyer (2-0) for the Marlins and Simeon Woods Richardson (0-5) for the Twins. Meyer's team is 4-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Meyer and his team have won each of the five games he's started as the moneyline favorite. When Woods Richardson starts, the Twins have gone 1-7-0 against the spread. The Twins have a 1-5 record in Woods Richardson's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Marlins vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (51.5%)

Marlins vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Marlins, Minnesota is the underdog at +102, and Miami is -120 playing on the road.

Marlins vs Twins Spread

The Marlins are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Twins. The Marlins are +136 to cover the spread, while the Twins are -164.

Marlins vs Twins Over/Under

Marlins versus Twins on May 13 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at +100.

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Marlins vs Twins Betting Trends

The Marlins have come away with 15 wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Miami has won 13 of 19 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Marlins have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 22 of 41 chances this season.

The Marlins are 17-24-0 against the spread in their 41 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have won 44.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (13-16).

Minnesota is 12-14 (winning 46.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Twins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 41 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 26 of those games (26-14-1).

The Twins have a 20-21-0 record against the spread this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks leads Miami with 37 hits, batting .298 this season with 12 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .359 and a slugging percentage of .540.

Among qualified hitters, he is 22nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 16th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards has 48 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .400. He's batting .314 and slugging .464.

He ranks 10th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging in MLB.

Otto Lopez has an OPS of .869, fueled by an OBP of .366 and a team-best slugging percentage of .503 this season.

Jakob Marsee has two home runs, 13 RBI and a batting average of .185 this season.

Marsee has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.545) and paces the Twins in hits (42). He's batting .255 and with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 80th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Ryan Jeffers is hitting .299 with six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .542 with an on-base percentage of .406.

Brooks Lee has an on-base percentage of .324, a team-high for the Twins.

Luke Keaschall has eight doubles, a home run and 18 walks while hitting .228.

Marlins vs Twins Head to Head

5/12/2026: 3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/3/2025: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/2/2025: 2-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/1/2025: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/26/2024: 8-6 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

8-6 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/25/2024: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/24/2024: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-1 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/5/2023: 5-2 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/4/2023: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

1-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/3/2023: 11-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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