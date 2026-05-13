Mariners vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 13

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

Mariners vs Astros Game Info

Seattle Mariners (21-22) vs. Houston Astros (16-27)

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Wednesday, May 13, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-124) | HOU: (+106)

SEA: (-124) | HOU: (+106) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+132) | HOU: +1.5 (-160)

SEA: -1.5 (+132) | HOU: +1.5 (-160) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mariners vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Lance McCullers (Astros) - 2-3, 7.41 ERA

The Mariners will look to Bryce Miller versus the Astros and Lance McCullers (2-3). Miller and his team were 9-12-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Miller and his team had a 6-5 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. The Astros have a 3-4-0 ATS record in McCullers' seven starts that had a set spread. The Astros have a 2-3 record in McCullers' five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (55.6%)

Mariners vs Astros Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Astros reveal Seattle as the favorite (-124) and Houston as the underdog (+106) despite being the home team.

Mariners vs Astros Spread

The Astros are hosting the Mariners, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Astros are +132 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -160.

Mariners vs Astros Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Mariners-Astros on May 13, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 20, or 51.3%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Seattle has won 20 of 33 games when listed as at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 19 of their 43 opportunities.

The Mariners have posted a record of 16-27-0 against the spread this season.

The Astros are 10-16 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.5% of those games).

Houston has a 9-14 record (winning only 39.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Astros have played in 43 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-15-1).

The Astros have put together a 16-27-0 record against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle in OBP (.389), slugging percentage (.465) and total hits (47) this season. He has a .303 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 46th in slugging.

Arozarena will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .351 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez has eight doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks. He's batting .269 and slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Among qualifying batters, he is 57th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor is batting .247 with a .367 slugging percentage and 20 RBI this year.

J.P. Crawford has four home runs, 13 RBI and a batting average of .200 this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has put up an on-base percentage of .413, a slugging percentage of .616, and has 49 hits, all club-bests for the Astros (while batting .308).

He ranks 14th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Christian Walker has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks while batting .277. He's slugging .516 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 44th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Jose Altuve has 10 doubles, three home runs and 18 walks while batting .257.

Isaac Paredes has seven doubles, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .263.

Mariners vs Astros Head to Head

5/12/2026: 10-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

10-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/11/2026: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/13/2026: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/12/2026: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/11/2026: 8-7 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

8-7 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/10/2026: 9-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/21/2025: 7-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/20/2025: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/19/2025: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-0 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/20/2025: 11-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

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