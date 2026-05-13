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MLB

Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 13

Will Jacob Misiorowski strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Andrew Painter exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 13, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers

  • Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2026 Stats: 8.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
  • Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds

  • Nick Lodolo (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Jake Irvin (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays

  • Dylan Cease (Blue Jays): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 8.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves

  • Shota Imanaga (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
  • JR Ritchie (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Boston Red Sox

  • Sonny Gray (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Andrew Painter (Phillies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

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