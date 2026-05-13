MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 13
Will Jacob Misiorowski strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Andrew Painter exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 13, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers
- Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2026 Stats: 8.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds
- Nick Lodolo (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Jake Irvin (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays
- Dylan Cease (Blue Jays): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 8.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves
- Shota Imanaga (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- JR Ritchie (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Philadelphia Phillies at Boston Red Sox
- Sonny Gray (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Andrew Painter (Phillies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances