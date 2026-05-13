Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 13

Will Jacob Misiorowski strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Andrew Painter exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 13, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers

Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2026 Stats: 8.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 8.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds

Nick Lodolo (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Jake Irvin (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays

Dylan Cease (Blue Jays): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 8.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves

Shota Imanaga (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 6.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances JR Ritchie (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Boston Red Sox