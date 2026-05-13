Rangers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 13

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Texas Rangers are playing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Texas Rangers (20-22) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (20-21)

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Wednesday, May 13, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and Dbacks.TV

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-126) | ARI: (+108)

TEX: (-126) | ARI: (+108) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+168) | ARI: +1.5 (-205)

TEX: -1.5 (+168) | ARI: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 1-4, 5.01 ERA vs Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 1-3, 5.68 ERA

The Rangers will give the nod to Kumar Rocker (1-4, 5.01 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Ryne Nelson (1-3, 5.68 ERA). Rocker and his team have a record of 3-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Rocker's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-2. When Nelson starts, the Diamondbacks have gone 3-5-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks have a 2-6 record in Nelson's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (53.6%)

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -126 favorite at home.

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the run line against the Rangers. The Diamondbacks are -205 to cover, and the Rangers are +168.

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Rangers versus Diamondbacks on May 13 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -112 and the under set at -108.

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Rangers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with nine wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Texas has come away with a win four times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 16 of their 42 opportunities.

The Rangers are 23-19-0 against the spread in their 42 games that had a posted line this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 34.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (9-17).

Arizona is 9-12 (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 21 times this season for a 21-18-2 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have covered 61% of their games this season, going 25-16-0 ATS.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung leads Texas with 47 hits and an OBP of .369, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .503. He's batting .320.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks seventh in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 27th in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .288 with seven doubles, two triples, four home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Among qualified hitters, he is 33rd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.

Nimmo brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a triple and two walks.

Corey Seager is batting .184 with a .362 slugging percentage and 20 RBI this year.

Ezequiel Duran has three home runs, 15 RBI and a batting average of .296 this season.

Duran enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ildemaro Vargas has racked up 45 hits with a .575 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .336 and with an on-base percentage of .360.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is fourth in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Corbin Carroll leads his team with a .364 OBP. He has a batting average of .263 while slugging .496.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 70th, his on-base percentage is 42nd, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .223 with six doubles, three triples, two home runs and 23 walks.

Nolan Arenado has four doubles, six home runs and 11 walks while batting .267.

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

5/12/2026: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/11/2026: 1-0 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

1-0 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/3/2025: 2-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/2/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/1/2025: 7-5 TEX (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 TEX (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/13/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/12/2025: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/11/2025: 7-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/11/2024: 14-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

14-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/10/2024: 6-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

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