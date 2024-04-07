Royals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

In MLB action on Sunday, the Kansas City Royals take on the Chicago White Sox.

Royals vs White Sox Game Info

Kansas City Royals (5-4) vs. Chicago White Sox (1-7)

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: BSKC

Royals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-124) | CHW: (+106)

KC: (-124) | CHW: (+106) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+155) | CHW: +1.5 (-188)

KC: -1.5 (+155) | CHW: +1.5 (-188) Total: 9 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Royals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Alec Marsh (Royals) - 1-0, 1.29 ERA vs Garrett Crochet (White Sox) - 1-1, 1.38 ERA

The probable starters are Alec Marsh (1-0) for the Royals and Garrett Crochet (1-1) for the White Sox. Marsh helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Marsh's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Crochet has started two games with set spreads, and the White Sox covered in both chances. The White Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for two Crochet starts this season -- they split the games.

Royals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (54.1%)

Royals vs White Sox Moneyline

Kansas City is the favorite, -124 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +106 underdog on the road.

Royals vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-188 to cover), and Kansas City is +155 to cover the runline.

The Royals-White Sox contest on April 7 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Royals have yet to lose any of the three games they have been chosen as the favorite in this season.

Kansas City has not lost in three games when named as a moneyline favorite of -124 or better.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in three of their eight opportunities.

In eight games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 4-4-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have won 12.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (1-7).

Chicago has a 1-7 record (winning just 12.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

In the eight games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total two times (2-5-1).

The White Sox have gone 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 14 hits and an OBP of .450 to go with a slugging percentage of .750. All three of those stats are tops among Kansas City hitters this season. He has a .389 batting average, as well.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Salvador Perez has a double, two home runs and two walks. He's batting .371 and slugging .571 with an on-base percentage of .405.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 15th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Perez has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .474 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Maikel Garcia is batting .263 with a .605 slugging percentage and nine RBI this year.

MJ Melendez has been key for Kansas City with nine hits, an OBP of .387 plus a slugging percentage of .679.

Melendez heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Braden Shewmake is batting .231 with a home run and a walk. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .286.

Gavin Sheets is batting .286 with a double, a home run and four walks. He's slugging .571 with an on-base percentage of .474.

Yoan Moncada has a .364 on-base percentage and a .393 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the White Sox.

Korey Lee is hitting .375 with a double and a home run.

Royals vs White Sox Head to Head

4/6/2024: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 4/5/2024: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 4/4/2024: 10-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/13/2023: 7-1 KC (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-1 KC (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/12/2023: 11-10 KC (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-10 KC (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/12/2023: 6-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/6/2023: 6-4 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-4 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/5/2023: 7-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/4/2023: 12-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

12-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/21/2023: 5-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

