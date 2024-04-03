Royals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

Odds updated as of 7:26 PM

The Kansas City Royals versus the Chicago White Sox is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Royals vs White Sox Game Info

Kansas City Royals (2-4) vs. Chicago White Sox (1-4)

Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024

Thursday, April 4, 2024 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: MLB Network

Royals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-190) | CHW: (+160)

KC: (-190) | CHW: (+160) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+110) | CHW: +1.5 (-132)

KC: -1.5 (+110) | CHW: +1.5 (-132) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Royals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo (Royals) - 0-0, 00.00 ERA vs Mike Soroka (White Sox) - 0-0, 7.20 ERA

The Royals will give the nod to Seth Lugo versus the White Sox and Mike Soroka. Lugo and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Lugo has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Soroka has started only one game with a set spread, which the White Sox covered. The White Sox were the moneyline underdog for one Soroka start this season -- they lost.

Royals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (64.4%)

Royals vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-White Sox, Kansas City is the favorite at -190, and Chicago is +160 playing on the road.

Royals vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Royals. The White Sox are -132 to cover the spread, and the Royals are +110.

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Royals-White Sox on April 4, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Royals won in six, or 30%, of the 20 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Kansas City did not enter a game last year with shorter moneyline odds than -190.

The Royals and their opponents hit the over in 74 of their 155 games with a total last season.

The White Sox won 31.2% of the games last season they were the moneyline underdog (34-75).

Chicago went 5-13 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer (27.8%).

The White Sox combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 69 times last season for a 69-82-8 record against the over/under.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 10 hits and an OBP of .464 to go with a slugging percentage of .880. All three of those stats are best among Kansas City hitters this season. He has a .400 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 13th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Maikel Garcia is batting .280 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and a walk. He's slugging .800 with an on-base percentage of .296.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 73rd, his on-base percentage 135th, and his slugging percentage fourth.

Salvador Perez has collected nine base hits, an OBP of .400 and a slugging percentage of .625 this season.

Kyle Isbel has been key for Kansas City with five hits, an OBP of .278 plus a slugging percentage of .500.

White Sox Player Leaders

Luis Robert had 144 hits and a batting average of .264 a season ago.

Andrew Vaughn hit .258 with 30 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 36 walks.

Andrew Benintendi had a .326 on-base percentage and a .356 slugging percentage last season.

Eloy Jimenez hit .272 with 23 doubles, 18 home runs and 30 walks.

