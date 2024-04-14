Royals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

On Monday in MLB, the Kansas City Royals are playing the Chicago White Sox.

Royals vs White Sox Game Info

Kansas City Royals (10-6) vs. Chicago White Sox (2-13)

Date: Monday, April 15, 2024

Monday, April 15, 2024 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Royals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-172) | CHW: (+144)

KC: (-172) | CHW: (+144) Spread: KC: -1.5 (-108) | CHW: +1.5 (-111)

KC: -1.5 (-108) | CHW: +1.5 (-111) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Royals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo (Royals) - 2-0, 1.45 ERA vs Nick Nastrini (White Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Seth Lugo (2-0) for the Royals and Nick Nastrini for the White Sox. Lugo's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Lugo's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Nastrini and his team were moneyline underdogs each game he pitched a season ago.

Royals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (54.1%)

Royals vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Royals, Chicago is the underdog at +144, and Kansas City is -172 playing on the road.

Royals vs White Sox Spread

The Royals are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the White Sox. The Royals are -108 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are -111.

The over/under for Royals-White Sox on April 15 is 8. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Royals have been listed as the favorite four times this season and have come away with a win in all of those games.

Kansas City has been a -172 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every time.

The Royals' games have gone over the total in six of their 14 opportunities.

The Royals are 9-5-0 against the spread in their 14 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have gone 2-13 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 13.3% of those games).

Chicago has a 2-7 record (winning just 22.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer.

The White Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total six times this season for a 6-8-1 record against the over/under.

The White Sox are 7-8-0 ATS this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 22 hits and an OBP of .389 to go with a slugging percentage of .697. All three of those stats are best among Kansas City hitters this season. He has a .333 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, he is 20th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Witt Jr. has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a triple, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Salvador Perez is batting .339 with two doubles, four home runs and two walks. He's slugging .565 with an on-base percentage of .369.

His batting average is 18th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 45th, and his slugging percentage 24th.

Perez takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .231 with a .385 slugging percentage and nine RBI this year.

Pasquantino has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .421 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and nine RBI.

MJ Melendez has three home runs, eight RBI and a batting average of .277 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Gavin Sheets is batting .286 with four doubles, two home runs and five walks. He's slugging .571 with an on-base percentage of .381.

Robbie Grossman is batting .222 with a double and nine walks. He's slugging .259 with an on-base percentage of .417.

Braden Shewmake is hitting .200 with a double, a home run and a walk.

Korey Lee is hitting .269 with a double, a home run and a walk.

Royals vs White Sox Head to Head

4/7/2024: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/6/2024: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 4/5/2024: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 4/4/2024: 10-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/13/2023: 7-1 KC (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-1 KC (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/12/2023: 11-10 KC (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-10 KC (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/5/2023: 7-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/4/2023: 12-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

12-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/19/2023: 2-0 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-0 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/10/2023: 9-1 KC (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

