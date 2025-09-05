Royals vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 5

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

The Kansas City Royals will take on the Minnesota Twins in MLB action on Friday.

Royals vs Twins Game Info

Kansas City Royals (71-69) vs. Minnesota Twins (62-78)

Date: Friday, September 5, 2025

Friday, September 5, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and MNNT

Royals vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-134) | MIN: (+114)

KC: (-134) | MIN: (+114) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+150) | MIN: +1.5 (-182)

KC: -1.5 (+150) | MIN: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Royals vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Royals) - 8-11, 3.52 ERA vs Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 5-3, 2.82 ERA

The Royals will look to Michael Wacha (8-11) against the Twins and Pablo Lopez (5-3). Wacha's team is 12-15-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Wacha starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-5. The Twins have a 7-4-0 record against the spread in Lopez's starts. The Twins were named the moneyline underdog for two Lopez starts this season -- they lost both.

Royals vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (52.6%)

Royals vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is a +114 underdog on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -134 favorite at home.

Royals vs Twins Spread

The Twins are at the Royals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Twins are +150 to cover the spread, and the Royals are -182.

Royals vs Twins Over/Under

The over/under for the Royals versus Twins contest on Sept. 5 has been set at 8, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Royals vs Twins Betting Trends

The Royals have come away with 34 wins in the 60 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Kansas City has won 19 of 35 games when listed as at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over in 58 of their 138 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 138 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 69-69-0 against the spread.

The Twins have gone 19-32 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.3% of those games).

Minnesota has an 8-15 record (winning only 34.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Twins have played in 135 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-64-7).

The Twins have put together a 65-70-0 record ATS this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 160 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .506. He's batting .295 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Among qualified hitters, he is 10th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia has 150 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .356. He's batting .292 and slugging .466.

He ranks 13th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .258 with a .467 slugging percentage and 96 RBI this year.

Salvador Perez has been key for Kansas City with 123 hits, an OBP of .284 plus a slugging percentage of .444.

Perez brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .118 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has collected 112 hits, a team-best for the Twins. He's batting .273 and slugging .559 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 38th, his on-base percentage is 70th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Buxton brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is batting .282 with three doubles, two triples, four home runs, three walks and 10 RBIs.

Trevor Larnach leads his team with a .415 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .258 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 84th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage.

Brooks Lee is hitting .242 with 13 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 26 walks.

Ryan Jeffers has a .353 OBP to lead his team.

Royals vs Twins Head to Head

8/10/2025: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/9/2025: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/8/2025: 9-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/25/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/24/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/23/2025: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/10/2025: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/9/2025: 4-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/8/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/7/2025: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

