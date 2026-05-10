Royals vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 10

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Kansas City Royals are among the MLB teams busy on Sunday, versus the Detroit Tigers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Royals vs Tigers Game Info

Kansas City Royals (19-21) vs. Detroit Tigers (18-22)

Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026

Sunday, May 10, 2026 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Peacock

Royals vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-136) | DET: (+116)

KC: (-136) | DET: (+116) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+155) | DET: +1.5 (-188)

KC: -1.5 (+155) | DET: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Royals vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron (Royals) - 2-2, 5.40 ERA vs Brenan Hanifee (Tigers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Noah Cameron (2-2) to the mound, while Brenan Hanifee will get the nod for the Tigers. Cameron and his team are 2-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. This will be Cameron's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Hanifee and his team were moneyline underdogs in every game he pitched a season ago.

Royals vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (56.2%)

Royals vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Tigers, Kansas City is the favorite at -136, and Detroit is +116 playing on the road.

Royals vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Royals. The Tigers are -188 to cover the spread, and the Royals are +155.

Royals vs Tigers Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Royals-Tigers on May 10, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Royals have come away with 11 wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Kansas City has come away with a win six times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Royals have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 15 of 38 chances this season.

The Royals are 18-20-0 against the spread in their 38 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have put together a 5-8 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.5% of those games).

Detroit has a record of 1-2 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (33.3%).

The Tigers have played in 40 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-21-1).

The Tigers have put together a 20-20-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.369), slugging percentage (.475) and total hits (47) this season. He has a .297 batting average.

Among qualified hitters, he is 25th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Witt will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Maikel Garcia has 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks. He's batting .270 and slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .337.

His batting average is 53rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 80th, and his slugging percentage 70th.

Garcia takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Vinnie Pasquantino has collected 27 base hits, an OBP of .276 and a slugging percentage of .355 this season.

Carter Jensen has six home runs, 17 RBI and a batting average of .222 this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle is hitting .294 with 11 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .395.

He is 29th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Riley Greene has 44 hits with a .406 on-base percentage while slugging .479. Those stats all pace his team. He also has a batting average of .310.

His batting average ranks 17th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 41st in slugging.

Dillon Dingler is hitting .231 with seven doubles, six home runs and seven walks.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .209 with eight doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.

Royals vs Tigers Head to Head

5/9/2026: 5-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/8/2026: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/16/2026: 10-9 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-9 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/15/2026: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/14/2026: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/31/2025: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/30/2025: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/29/2025: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/24/2025: 10-8 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-8 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/23/2025: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

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