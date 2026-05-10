Diamondbacks vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 10

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks versus the New York Mets is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (18-20) vs. New York Mets (15-24)

Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026

Sunday, May 10, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and SNY

Diamondbacks vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-112) | NYM: (-104)

ARI: (-112) | NYM: (-104) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-188) | NYM: -1.5 (+155)

ARI: +1.5 (-188) | NYM: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Diamondbacks vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 3-0, 2.50 ERA vs Huascar Brazoban (Mets) - 2-0, 1.53 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Eduardo Rodriguez (3-0) to the mound, while Huascar Brazoban (2-0) will answer the bell for the Mets. Rodriguez and his team are 6-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rodriguez's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Brazoban has started just one game with a set spread, which the Mets covered. The Mets have always been the moneyline underdog when Brazoban starts this season.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (53.3%)

Diamondbacks vs Mets Moneyline

New York is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -112 favorite at home.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Mets are +155 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Diamondbacks-Mets game on May 10, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Mets Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in seven, or 63.6%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Arizona has a record of 7-4 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 20 of their 38 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 24-14-0 against the spread this season.

The Mets have won two of the eight games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (25%).

New York has a record of 2-5 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (28.6%).

In the 39 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Mets, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-22-3).

The Mets have a 14-25-0 record ATS this season (covering only 35.9% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ildemaro Vargas leads Arizona with 43 hits and an OBP of .370, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .585. He's batting .350.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks second in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Vargas will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a double and three RBIs.

Corbin Carroll is batting .266 with eight doubles, four triples, five home runs and 18 walks, while slugging .508 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 58th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Carroll has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .227 with a .370 slugging percentage and 11 RBI this year.

Nolan Arenado has been key for Arizona with 33 hits, an OBP of .326 plus a slugging percentage of .446.

Arenado has safely hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto is hitting .273 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Bo Bichette's .296 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .226 with an on-base percentage of .269.

He is 128th in batting average, 159th in on-base percentage and 165th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Marcus Semien is batting .230 with six doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Mark Vientos has five doubles, five home runs and seven walks while batting .231.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Head to Head

5/9/2026: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/8/2026: 3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/9/2026: 7-1 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-1 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/8/2026: 7-2 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-2 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/7/2026: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/7/2025: 7-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/6/2025: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/5/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/1/2025: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/30/2025: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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