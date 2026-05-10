Guardians vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 10

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Minnesota Twins.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup.

Guardians vs Twins Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (21-20) vs. Minnesota Twins (17-23)

Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026

Sunday, May 10, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and Twins.TV

Guardians vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-146) | MIN: (+124)

CLE: (-146) | MIN: (+124) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+152) | MIN: +1.5 (-184)

CLE: -1.5 (+152) | MIN: +1.5 (-184) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Guardians vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 5-2, 3.28 ERA vs Andrew Morris (Twins) - 1-1, 4.96 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Gavin Williams (5-2) versus the Twins and Andrew Morris (1-1). When Williams starts, his team is 5-2-0 against the spread this season. Williams' team has won 80% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-1). Morris did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Guardians vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (50.6%)

Guardians vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is the underdog, +124 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -146 favorite at home.

Guardians vs Twins Spread

The Twins are +1.5 on the spread (-184 to cover), and Cleveland is +152 to cover the runline.

Guardians vs Twins Over/Under

The Guardians-Twins contest on May 10 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends

The Guardians have come away with nine wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Cleveland has come away with a win two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 20 of their 39 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Guardians are 21-18-0 against the spread in their 39 games that had a posted line this season.

The Twins have gone 12-16 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.9% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, Minnesota has a 6-5 record (winning 54.5% of its games).

The Twins have played in 39 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-13-1).

The Twins have put together an 18-21-0 record ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez is hitting .221 with eight doubles, six home runs and 30 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .352 and a slugging percentage of .396.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 135th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 92nd in slugging.

Ramirez has recorded a base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with six walks and an RBI.

Chase DeLauter has 38 hits and an OBP of .378 to go with a slugging percentage of .527. All three of those stats are best among Cleveland hitters this season. He's batting .295.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 27th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Brayan Rocchio has collected 33 base hits, an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .357 this season.

Steven Kwan is batting .214 with a .311 OBP and nine RBI for Cleveland this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.563) and paces the Twins in hits (41). He's batting .259 and with an on-base percentage of .310.

He is 69th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Buxton takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .292 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs.

Ryan Jeffers is hitting .300 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .520 with an on-base percentage of .408.

Brooks Lee has accumulated a team-high .319 on-base percentage.

Luke Keaschall has a .319 OBP to pace his team.

Guardians vs Twins Head to Head

5/8/2026: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/21/2025: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/20/2025: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/20/2025: 6-0 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-0 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/19/2025: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/3/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/2/2025: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/1/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/21/2025: 5-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/1/2025: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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