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Golden Knights vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

Data Skrive
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Golden Knights vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

The NHL's Sunday slate includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Anaheim Ducks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17) vs. Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6)
  • Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: ESPN

Golden Knights vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-113)Ducks (-106)6.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Golden Knights win (56.1%)

Golden Knights vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals against the Ducks. The Golden Knights are +205 to cover the spread, while the Ducks are -260.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Ducks on May 10, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Anaheim is a -106 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -113 favorite on the road.

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