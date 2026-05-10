Reds vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 10

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Houston Astros.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Reds vs Astros Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (21-19) vs. Houston Astros (16-24)

Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026

Sunday, May 10, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and SCHN

Reds vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-120) | HOU: (+102)

CIN: (-120) | HOU: (+102) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+168) | HOU: +1.5 (-205)

CIN: -1.5 (+168) | HOU: +1.5 (-205) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Reds vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 1-2, 5.13 ERA vs Kai-Wei Teng (Astros) - 1-2, 2.35 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Andrew Abbott (1-2) to the mound, while Kai-Wei Teng (1-2) will get the nod for the Astros. Abbott's team is 5-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Abbott's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Teng has started just one game with a set spread, which the Astros failed to cover. The Astros were the underdog on the moneyline for one Teng start this season -- they lost.

Reds vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (50.7%)

Reds vs Astros Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Reds, Houston is the underdog at +102, and Cincinnati is -120 playing at home.

Reds vs Astros Spread

The Astros are at the Reds, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Astros are +168 to cover the spread, and the Reds are -205.

Reds vs Astros Over/Under

The Reds-Astros game on May 10 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

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Reds vs Astros Betting Trends

The Reds have come away with seven wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Cincinnati has won five of nine games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Reds have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 23 of 38 chances this season.

The Reds are 23-15-0 against the spread in their 38 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have won 10 of the 23 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (43.5%).

Houston is 10-12 (winning 45.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Astros have played in 40 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-13-1).

The Astros have covered 40% of their games this season, going 16-24-0 against the spread.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has six doubles, 10 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .245. He has an on-base percentage of .329 and a slugging percentage of .483.

He ranks 102nd in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Stewart will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in OBP (.345), slugging percentage (.516) and total hits (44) this season. He's batting .277.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 46th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

De La Cruz takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with two doubles and four RBIs.

Spencer Steer has 32 hits this season and has a slash line of .248/.324/.434.

Nathaniel Lowe is batting .259 with a .333 OBP and 16 RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has accumulated an on-base percentage of .432, a slugging percentage of .660, and has 48 hits, all club-bests for the Astros (while batting .327).

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage is first, and he is third in slugging.

Christian Walker has nine doubles, nine home runs and 15 walks while batting .288. He's slugging .534 with an on-base percentage of .360.

He is currently 36th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jose Altuve is hitting .243 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .256 with seven doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Reds vs Astros Head to Head

5/9/2026: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/8/2026: 10-0 HOU (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-0 HOU (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/11/2025: 6-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/10/2025: 13-9 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

13-9 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/9/2025: 3-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/5/2024: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/4/2024: 12-5 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

12-5 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/2/2024: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/18/2023: 9-7 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9-7 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/17/2023: 10-3 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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