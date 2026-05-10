Padres vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 10

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The San Diego Padres versus the St. Louis Cardinals is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game.

Padres vs Cardinals Game Info

San Diego Padres (23-16) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (23-16)

Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026

Sunday, May 10, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and Cardinals.TV

Padres vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-136) | STL: (+116)

SD: (-136) | STL: (+116) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+155) | STL: +1.5 (-188)

SD: -1.5 (+155) | STL: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Padres vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler (Padres) - 2-2, 5.64 ERA vs Kyle Leahy (Cardinals) - 4-3, 4.93 ERA

The probable pitchers are Walker Buehler (2-2) for the Padres and Kyle Leahy (4-3) for the Cardinals. When Buehler starts, his team is 5-2-0 against the spread this season. Buehler's team has a record of 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Leahy starts, the Cardinals have gone 4-3-0 against the spread. The Cardinals have a 4-3 record in Leahy's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (52.8%)

Padres vs Cardinals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Padres vs. Cardinals reveal San Diego as the favorite (-136) and St. Louis as the underdog (+116) on the road.

Padres vs Cardinals Spread

The Padres are hosting the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Padres are +155 to cover the runline, with the Cardinals being -188.

Padres vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for Padres-Cardinals on May 10 is 8.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

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Padres vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with 13 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season San Diego has come away with a win 10 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in 16 of their 39 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Padres are 22-17-0 against the spread in their 39 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have a 21-14 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

St. Louis has gone 10-7 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (58.8%).

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 18 times this season for an 18-18-3 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have a 24-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts leads San Diego with 36 hits and an OBP of .338, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .428. He's batting .261.

He ranks 65th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Manny Machado is hitting .197 with four doubles, six home runs and 21 walks, while slugging .364 with an on-base percentage of .303.

He is 160th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging in the majors.

Jackson Merrill has 33 hits this season and has a slash line of .224/.288/.361.

Ramon Laureano is batting .221 with a .302 OBP and 19 RBI for San Diego this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has accumulated a slugging percentage of .566 and has 43 hits, both team-high numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .301 and with an on-base percentage of .380.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is eighth in slugging.

Alec Burleson is hitting .267 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He is currently 55th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .235 with five doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Ivan Herrera leads his team with a .416 on-base percentage.

Padres vs Cardinals Head to Head

5/9/2026: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/8/2026: 6-0 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-0 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/7/2026: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/3/2025: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/2/2025: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-5 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/1/2025: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/27/2025: 9-2 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-2 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/26/2025: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/25/2025: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/24/2025: 9-7 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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