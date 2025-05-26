Royals vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 26

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Monday includes the Kansas City Royals taking on the Cincinnati Reds.

Royals vs Reds Game Info

Kansas City Royals (29-25) vs. Cincinnati Reds (26-28)

Date: Monday, May 26, 2025

Monday, May 26, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and FDSOH

Royals vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-120) | CIN: (+102)

KC: (-120) | CIN: (+102) Spread: KC: +1.5 (-220) | CIN: -1.5 (+180)

KC: +1.5 (-220) | CIN: -1.5 (+180) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Royals vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen (Royals) - 3-5, 3.77 ERA vs Nick Martínez (Reds) - 2-5, 3.43 ERA

The Royals will give the nod to Michael Lorenzen (3-5) versus the Reds and Nick Martinez (2-5). When Lorenzen starts, his team is 7-3-0 against the spread this season. Lorenzen's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Reds have gone 3-7-0 against the spread when Martinez starts. The Reds were the underdog on the moneyline for five Martinez starts this season -- they lost each time.

Royals vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (56.4%)

Royals vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -120 favorite at home.

Royals vs Reds Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Royals. The Reds are +180 to cover, while the Royals are -220 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Royals vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for the Royals versus Reds game on May 26 has been set at 8.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.

Royals vs Reds Betting Trends

The Royals have been favorites in 21 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (61.9%) in those contests.

Kansas City has a record of 9-4 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Royals' games have gone over the total in 18 of their 54 opportunities.

In 54 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 30-24-0 against the spread.

The Reds have been the moneyline underdog 29 total times this season. They've gone 13-16 in those games.

Cincinnati has a 7-12 record (winning just 36.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Reds have had an over/under set by bookmakers 52 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 21 of those games (21-29-2).

The Reds have a 27-25-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.9% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 63 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .493. He's batting .299 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Witt hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .244 with three doubles, two triples, two walks and three RBIs.

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City in OBP (.376) this season, fueled by 59 hits. He's batting .311 while slugging .468.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 10th, his on-base percentage 28th, and his slugging percentage 46th.

Garcia takes a 10-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .395 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and eight RBIs.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .249 with a .402 slugging percentage and 30 RBI this year.

Pasquantino has recorded a hit in nine games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .350 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Jonathan India is batting .226 with a .327 OBP and 12 RBI for Kansas City this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has racked up 53 hits, a team-high for the Reds. He's batting .251 and slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 89th, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 85th in slugging.

De La Cruz brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

TJ Friedl is slugging .399 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .285 with an on-base percentage of .367.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Austin Hays is hitting .324 with six doubles, two triples, six home runs and seven walks.

Gavin Lux's .379 OBP paces his team.

