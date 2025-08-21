Royals vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 21

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Thursday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Texas Rangers.

Royals vs Rangers Game Info

Kansas City Royals (65-61) vs. Texas Rangers (62-65)

Date: Thursday, August 21, 2025

Thursday, August 21, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: MLB Network, FDSKC, and RSN

Royals vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-112) | TEX: (-104)

KC: (-112) | TEX: (-104) Spread: KC: +1.5 (-192) | TEX: -1.5 (+158)

KC: +1.5 (-192) | TEX: -1.5 (+158) Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Royals vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen (Royals) - 5-8, 4.43 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Rangers) - 6-9, 4.45 ERA

The Royals will give the nod to Michael Lorenzen (5-8) versus the Rangers and Patrick Corbin (6-9). When Lorenzen starts, his team is 13-6-0 against the spread this season. Lorenzen's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-2). The Rangers have an 11-12-0 record against the spread in Corbin's starts. The Rangers have a 6-11 record in Corbin's 17 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Royals vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (53.2%)

Royals vs Rangers Moneyline

Kansas City is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -104 underdog on the road.

Royals vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Royals. The Rangers are +158 to cover, while the Royals are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Royals vs Rangers Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Royals-Rangers on Aug. 21, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Royals vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in 30, or 58.8%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Kansas City has a record of 30-21 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in 52 of their 124 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Royals have posted a record of 65-59-0 against the spread this season.

The Rangers have put together a 22-41 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 34.9% of those games).

Texas has an 18-39 record (winning just 31.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Rangers have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times this season for a 54-70-2 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have a 66-60-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.4% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.497) and total hits (141) this season. He's batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 17th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Witt hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, five walks and five RBIs.

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City with an OBP of .362 this season while batting .302 with 45 walks and 59 runs scored. He's slugging .471.

Among qualifiers, he ranks seventh in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Garcia has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .351 with three doubles, a home run, six walks and six RBIs.

Vinnie Pasquantino has collected 124 base hits, an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .458 this season.

Pasquantino heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs.

Salvador Perez is batting .244 with a .288 OBP and 70 RBI for Kansas City this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has racked up a slugging percentage of .362, a team-high for the Rangers. He's batting .226 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 149th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage and 149th in slugging percentage.

Corey Seager leads his team with 93 hits and a .367 OBP. He has a batting average of .264 while slugging .477.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 36th in slugging.

Josh Smith has a team-best .391 slugging percentage.

Wyatt Langford has 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 49 walks while batting .243.

Royals vs Rangers Head to Head

8/19/2025: 5-2 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/18/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/19/2025: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/18/2025: 6-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/17/2025: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/23/2024: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/22/2024: 6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/21/2024: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/4/2024: 15-4 TEX (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

15-4 TEX (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/3/2024: 7-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

