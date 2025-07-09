Royals vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 9

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Royals vs Pirates Game Info

Kansas City Royals (45-48) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (38-55)

Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and SportsNet PT

Royals vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-196) | PIT: (+164)

KC: (-196) | PIT: (+164) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+105) | PIT: +1.5 (-126)

KC: -1.5 (+105) | PIT: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Royals vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kris Bubic (Royals) - 7-6, 2.36 ERA vs Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 6-4, 3.69 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Kris Bubic (7-6) to the mound, while Bailey Falter (6-4) will take the ball for the Pirates. When Bubic starts, his team is 9-7-0 against the spread this season. Bubic's team is 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Falter starts, the Pirates are 10-6-0 against the spread. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in 12 of Falter's starts this season, and they went 6-6 in those matchups.

Royals vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (60.6%)

Royals vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a +164 underdog on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -196 favorite at home.

Royals vs Pirates Spread

The Royals are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Pirates. The Royals are +105 to cover the spread, while the Pirates are -126.

Royals vs Pirates Over/Under

Royals versus Pirates, on July 9, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in 17, or 50%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Kansas City has not lost in six games this year when favored by -196 or better on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over in 35 of their 92 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals are 48-44-0 against the spread in their 92 games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog 61 total times this season. They've finished 24-37 in those games.

Pittsburgh is 5-8 (winning just 38.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer.

The Pirates have played in 86 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-50-3).

The Pirates have put together a 43-43-0 record against the spread this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 108 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .500. He's batting .295 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 21st in slugging.

Witt hopes to build on a 12-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .375 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and 10 RBIs.

Maikel Garcia has 102 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .364. He's batting .305 and slugging .464.

Among all qualifying players, he is seventh in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Garcia enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .270 with a .437 slugging percentage and 56 RBI this year.

Pasquantino enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs.

Salvador Perez has 11 home runs, 52 RBI and a batting average of .239 this season.

Perez enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz is leading the Pirates with 60 hits. He's batting .203 and slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .314.

He ranks 151st in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.

Bryan Reynolds paces his team with a .374 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .226 with an on-base percentage of .291.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 136th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage and 129th in slugging percentage.

Andrew McCutchen a has .337 on-base percentage to pace the Pirates.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .271 with 10 doubles, two triples, a home run and 14 walks.

Royals vs Pirates Head to Head

7/8/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/7/2025: 9-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

9-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/15/2024: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/14/2024: 5-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/13/2024: 8-3 KC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-3 KC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/30/2023: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/29/2023: 6-3 PIT (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-3 PIT (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/28/2023: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!