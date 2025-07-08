Royals vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 8

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Kansas City Royals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Royals vs Pirates Game Info

Kansas City Royals (44-48) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (38-54)

Date: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Tuesday, July 8, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and SportsNet PT

Royals vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-136) | PIT: (+116)

KC: (-136) | PIT: (+116) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+158) | PIT: +1.5 (-192)

KC: -1.5 (+158) | PIT: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Royals vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo (Royals) - 6-5, 2.65 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 3-10, 3.64 ERA

The Royals will give the nod to Seth Lugo (6-5) versus the Pirates and Mitch Keller (3-10). Lugo and his team have a record of 7-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Lugo's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. The Pirates have a 9-8-0 record against the spread in Keller's starts. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in 12 of Keller's starts this season, and they went 4-8 in those games.

Royals vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (50.5%)

Royals vs Pirates Moneyline

The Royals vs Pirates moneyline has Kansas City as a -136 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +116 underdog on the road.

Royals vs Pirates Spread

The Royals are hosting the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Royals are +158 to cover the runline, with the Pirates being -192.

Royals vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for the Royals versus Pirates game on July 8 has been set at 8, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Royals vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Royals have been favorites in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (48.5%) in those contests.

This season Kansas City has been victorious nine times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in 35 of their 91 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 91 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 48-43-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have won 40% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (24-36).

Pittsburgh has a 15-28 record (winning just 34.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Pirates have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times this season for a 33-49-3 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have a 42-43-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.4% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.503) and total hits (107) this season. He's batting .296 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 19th in slugging.

Witt will look for his 12th straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .439 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and 10 RBIs.

Maikel Garcia has 101 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .365. He's batting .306 and slugging .467.

His batting average ranks eighth among qualified players, his on-base percentage 27th, and his slugging percentage 48th.

Garcia has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .271 with a .439 slugging percentage and 56 RBI this year.

Pasquantino takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs.

Salvador Perez has 11 home runs, 52 RBI and a batting average of .238 this season.

Perez has safely hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with 59 hits. He's batting .203 and slugging .402 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average places him 155th, his on-base percentage is 106th, and he is 102nd in slugging.

Bryan Reynolds' .378 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .229 with an on-base percentage of .294.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 136th in batting average, 136th in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging percentage.

Andrew McCutchen has a team-best .337 on-base percentage.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .269 with 10 doubles, two triples, a home run and 13 walks.

Royals vs Pirates Head to Head

7/7/2025: 9-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

9-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/15/2024: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/14/2024: 5-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/13/2024: 8-3 KC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-3 KC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/30/2023: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/29/2023: 6-3 PIT (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-3 PIT (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/28/2023: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

