Royals vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 26

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The Thursday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Washington Nationals.

Royals vs Nationals Game Info

Kansas City Royals (84-74) vs. Washington Nationals (69-89)

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN2

Royals vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-166) | WSH: (+140)

KC: (-166) | WSH: (+140) Spread: KC: -1.5 (-100) | WSH: +1.5 (-120)

KC: -1.5 (-100) | WSH: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Royals vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Royals) - 13-8, 3.28 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Nationals) - 6-13, 5.58 ERA

The Royals will give the ball to Michael Wacha (13-8, 3.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Patrick Corbin (6-13, 5.58 ERA). Wacha's team is 14-14-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Wacha's team has won 71.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-4). The Nationals have a 15-15-0 ATS record in Corbin's 30 starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in 27 of Corbin's starts this season, and they went 8-19 in those matchups.

Royals vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (54.4%)

Royals vs Nationals Moneyline

Kansas City is the favorite, -166 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +140 underdog despite being at home.

Royals vs Nationals Spread

The Royals are at the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs (-100 to cover) on the runline. Washington is -120 to cover.

Royals vs Nationals Over/Under

Royals versus Nationals, on Sept. 26, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Royals vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Royals have won in 45, or 61.6%, of the 73 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Kansas City has won 19 of 26 games when listed as at least -166 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Royals have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 70 of 154 chances this season.

The Royals are 83-71-0 against the spread in their 154 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have put together a 53-70 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.1% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, Washington has gone 20-35 (36.4%).

The Nationals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 152 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 70 of those games (70-76-6).

The Nationals have an 84-68-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.3% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 208 hits and an OBP of .389 to go with a slugging percentage of .594. All three of those stats are tops among Kansas City hitters this season. He has a .333 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters, he is first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is third in slugging.

Salvador Perez is hitting .272 with 27 doubles, 27 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .332.

His batting average is 35th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 51st, and his slugging percentage 39th.

Perez brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .150 with a walk.

Maikel Garcia has 133 hits this season and has a slash line of .235/.283/.337.

Kyle Isbel has eight home runs, 42 RBI and a batting average of .232 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

Luis Garcia has a team-best OBP (.316) and slugging percentage (.434), and leads the Nationals in hits (134, while batting .278).

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 27th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.

Keibert Ruiz is batting .224 with 21 doubles, 13 home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .359 with an on-base percentage of .256.

Jacob Young has 24 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 28 walks while batting .253.

James Wood has 13 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 38 walks while hitting .266.

Royals vs Nationals Head to Head

9/25/2024: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/28/2023: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/27/2023: 4-2 WSH (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 WSH (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/26/2023: 12-10 WSH (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

